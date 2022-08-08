Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $112.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO