Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings
Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Astronics (ATRO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ATRO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings
Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights
Arlington Asset Inv AAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arlington Asset Inv missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $561 thousand from...
Canaan (CAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Canaan had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canaan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EQB Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:EQB)
EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.
Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Insights
Bright Health Gr BHG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bright Health Gr missed estimated earnings by 40.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was up $463.00 million from...
