Plainwell, MI

30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)

 2 days ago

On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. 

The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]

