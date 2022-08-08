Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends
Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it. Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Wear Coordinated Navy Ensembles For NYC Date Night
The "Fashion Killa" is at it again. After stepping out of the spotlight to recover from giving birth and get adjusted to her life as a new mom, Rihanna has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent weeks. Mike Coppola/Getty Images. On Sunday (July 24) evening, the Barbadian...
People
Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding
Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
BET
Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
AOL Corp
Ashton Kutcher reveals that 'super rare' disease took his hearing, vision and balance
Ashton Kutcher revealed that an autoimmune disorder took away his vision, hearing and ability to walk. In a sneak peek of a new episode of "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge," obtained by Access Hollywood, Kutcher said he developed a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis, which can cause inflammation of the blood vessels.
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
Kelis’ Fashion Evolution Has Plenty of Y2K Energy, Eccentric Looks & Towering Heels Through the Years
Click here to read the full article. Kelis recently made headlines after the release of Beyonce’s seventh studio album “Renaissance.” While the Bey Hive rejoiced in celebration, Kelis was unhappy about the use of her music in one of the LP’s songs. Following the release of the new project, Kelis caught wind of the interpolated use of her 2003 single “Milkshake” through an Instagram post on a Kelis fan account pointing out a musical collaboration between the singers on the “Renaissance” track, “Energy.” She later commented on the post and claimed that she would’ve liked a heads up. You can’t talk...
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Gigi Hadid teases the launch of her first solo clothing line
Gigi Hadid may soon be making the switch from modeling clothes to designing them.
