ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Rihanna
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim#New York City#Oxford
BET

Chrissy Teigen Shares The First Photo Of Her Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing the world to their rainbow baby!. On Monday (Aug. 8), the busy mom took to her Instagram Story with an ultrasound of their little one. At this time, the sex of the baby has yet to be announced, but it is clear the cutie already has a personality. Take a look at how adorable the couple’s baby looks in the womb!
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022

Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party

Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
POPSUGAR

Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit

Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelis’ Fashion Evolution Has Plenty of Y2K Energy, Eccentric Looks & Towering Heels Through the Years

Click here to read the full article. Kelis recently made headlines after the release of Beyonce’s seventh studio album “Renaissance.” While the Bey Hive rejoiced in celebration, Kelis was unhappy about the use of her music in one of the LP’s songs. Following the release of the new project, Kelis caught wind of the interpolated use of her 2003 single “Milkshake” through an Instagram post on a Kelis fan account pointing out a musical collaboration between the singers on the “Renaissance” track, “Energy.” She later commented on the post and claimed that she would’ve liked a heads up. You can’t talk...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy