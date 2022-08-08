ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

East metro officials want to make sure the 3M health care spinoff stays in the east metro

By Nick Halter
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg2bq_0h8tmChk00

Local and regional leaders are hoping to convince a soon-to-be Fortune 500 company to put its headquarters in the Twin Cities.

Driving the news: Maplewood-based 3M Co. announced in late July it would spin off its $8.6 billion health care business. After the move, the spinoff would rank as roughly the 400th largest publicly traded company in the U.S. and have thousands of employees.

The intrigue: 3M has not said anything about where that yet-to-be-named company will be based. But there's already a movement afoot in St. Paul to lure the spinoff to downtown.

Why it matters : A Fortune 500 headquarters in downtown St. Paul would breathe new life into the city and solve a decades-long effort to attract a larger daytime population.

  • Whether it's St. Paul or elsewhere in the region, keeping this company in the Twin Cities is important to the regional economy.
  • "It is absolutely incumbent upon us to do our best work to help this spinoff grow here," said St. Paul Area Chamber CEO B Kyle.

What's happening: Downtown's largest landlord , Jim Crockarell, already had renderings drawn up for a 40-story tower in the middle of the city, with a pipe dream of attracting some big company. That was before the 3M news.

  • "This is real now," Crockarell said. "Before it was just our fantasy."

The subsidy question: 3M already has a presence in Texas, a state with no corporate income taxes and a history of generous corporate subsidies.

  • "Other cities are certainly going to offer them incentives for a $9 billion spin off company," Crockarell said. "St. Paul, just to be competitive, has got to offer as many incentives as they can come up with. Bloomington would offer incentives. Edina would offer incentives. Austin, Texas would offer incentives."

Joe Spencer, president of the St. Paul Downtown Alliance, said 3M would be such a major addition to downtown that "everything should be on the table."

City Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents downtown, said the city has existing incentive programs for companies that create jobs in addition to built-in advantages of being downtown.

  • “I think there's incentives that we can offer that aren't just financial," she said.
  • A spokesperson for Mayor Melvin Carter's office said Carter "looks forward to connecting with 3M to learn more about their plans."

Of note: 3M did not respond to a request for comment.

State of play: There's not enough vacant high class office space available in St. Paul to house hundreds or thousands of workers for a 3M spinoff.

  • So a developer would have to build. Three logical sites: The Central Station at Minnesota and Fifth streets; the county-owned RiversEdge site between the bluff and Mississippi River; and the parking lot across the street from Treasure Island Center.

The case for St. Paul: 3M is already an east metro company, so a move to St. Paul wouldn't drastically disrupt commutes. Plus, the company has previously been interested in expanding into downtown.

The case against: Many employees are used to free parking in Maplewood. 3M could easily slice off a chunk of its Maplewood campus and lease it back to the new health care business.

  • And there will no doubt be other suitors. Bloomington has a $400 million pot of money it can use for economic development near the Mall of America.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
opb.org

Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state

Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Edina, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Austin, MN
City
Maplewood, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus bill would send Oregon families hundreds every month

photo of individual handing over moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the strain on your wallet as your bills keep going up? Well, how does a few more hundred (or even up to $1,250 per month for those who qualify) sound right now? That's exactly what is being proposed in a new bill on the table from Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and Steve Daines of Montana that could help millions of people.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#3m#Health Care#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Twin Cities#3m Co#400th#St Paul Area Chamber
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy