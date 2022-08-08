ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
US105

This is the Mega-Mansion You’ve Always Dreamed of in Ferris, Texas

When people say “Everything’s bigger in Texas”, I’m pretty sure they are referring to this jaw-dropping house and property in Ferris, Texas. Located just about 20 minutes south of Dallas is the small town with one of the most incredible properties in the great state of Texas. Not only is the home and property gigantic but it’s also beautiful, although it should be with an asking price of $14,000,000.
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
Larry Lease

Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage

The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
Dallas Observer

Smoke'N Ash in Arlington Blends Traditional Texas Barbecue and Ethiopian Dishes

There have always been unusual food combinations that have had people shaking heads in discontent, but shortly after had those same people humming with joy like it was love at first bite. French fries in a Wendy’s Frosty, bacon laced cupcakes and of course the debate that has ruined marriages and friendships alike: pineapple on pizza.
