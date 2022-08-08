ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

Chicago schools urge families to fill preschool seats

Rebecca Rodriguez sits on a multicolored rug reading to more than a dozen 3- and 4-year-olds in her classroom at Haugan Elementary in Albany Park on the Northwest side.She’s been teaching preschool for more than a decade, including during the summer. But, since the pandemic began, Rodriguez said she has been dealing with new challenges in the classroom. “The last two years, we have received students who don’t know how to play...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
wmay.com

Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
WTAX

Butter sculpture “gobsmacks” guv

You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absenteeism#The City Club Of Chicago#Chicago Public Schools#State
WTAX

FOP for GOP

The Republicans for governor and attorney general in Illinois picked up some police union endorsements Monday. The Chicago and state Fraternal Order of Police are backing Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor. “If you think crime in Illinois is bad now,” said Bailey, “what in the world is it going to look like in 2023, when (Gov. JB) Pritzker’s no-cash-bail law opens up the prison doors, and he throws away the keys?
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race

The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect

In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
myradiolink.com

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In

With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
CHICAGO, IL
hpherald.com

Sophia King forms fundraising committee for mayoral campaign

Ald. Sophia King (4th) has formed a fundraising committee for a possible mayoral campaign. The alderwoman, first elected to City Council in 2017 and the incumbent chair of its Progressive Reform Caucus, has reportedly been considering a run for months but has not declared her candidacy. King did not respond...
CHICAGO, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois

Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy