Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
As Illinois adds teachers and sheds students, is there really a teacher shortage?
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge. The tests are...
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Chicago schools urge families to fill preschool seats
Rebecca Rodriguez sits on a multicolored rug reading to more than a dozen 3- and 4-year-olds in her classroom at Haugan Elementary in Albany Park on the Northwest side.She’s been teaching preschool for more than a decade, including during the summer. But, since the pandemic began, Rodriguez said she has been dealing with new challenges in the classroom. “The last two years, we have received students who don’t know how to play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
959theriver.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
WTAX
Butter sculpture “gobsmacks” guv
You can color Gov. JB Pritzker “gobsmacked,” and when was the last time you heard a governor use that word?. He reacted to Wednesday’s unveiling of the 101st edition of the butter cow, an Illinois State Fair staple. Sculptor Sarah Pratt of Iowa has finished her sixth creation for the fair, which begins Thursday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAX
FOP for GOP
The Republicans for governor and attorney general in Illinois picked up some police union endorsements Monday. The Chicago and state Fraternal Order of Police are backing Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor. “If you think crime in Illinois is bad now,” said Bailey, “what in the world is it going to look like in 2023, when (Gov. JB) Pritzker’s no-cash-bail law opens up the prison doors, and he throws away the keys?
Applications to permanently receive mail-in ballots now available for Illinois voters
Voting by mail isn’t new, of course, but Wednesday marked the first day Illinois residents could choose to receive mail-in ballots permanently. As of today, any Illinois voter can request to vote by mail in all subsequent elections in their county.
wmay.com
Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race
The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
seiu73.org
Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
myradiolink.com
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara decides to not run for mayor
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara had suggested months ago he might run against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Now, he says he will not run for mayor, but will run again for re-election as head of the city’s police union.
hpherald.com
Sophia King forms fundraising committee for mayoral campaign
Ald. Sophia King (4th) has formed a fundraising committee for a possible mayoral campaign. The alderwoman, first elected to City Council in 2017 and the incumbent chair of its Progressive Reform Caucus, has reportedly been considering a run for months but has not declared her candidacy. King did not respond...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
Comments / 0