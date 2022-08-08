In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO