aztv.com
Anasazi Stone Company is Coming to Prescott!
Family owned Anasazi Stone Company has been serving Arizona for 33 years. They have the largest selection of natural stone, pavers, travertine, and brick manufactured stone combined with awesome customer service. In the past, customers in Prescott would have to visit the Scottsdale showroom, but not anymore. Anasazi Stone Company will soon be breaking ground on their new Prescott location! Learn more at anasazistone.com.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
AZFamily
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
azmarijuana.com
Arizonans Should Smoke More Marijuana, Here’s Why
A new study has revealed Hawaii is the most relaxed state in the United States and Connecticut is the most stressed. Arizona, like Connecticut, also appears to be full of stressed residents. The Grand Canyon State was ranked 34th after receiving a high “Stress Score” of 87. The...
kawc.org
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
KTAR.com
Arizona diagnostic lab Sonora Quest launches monekypox PCR test
PHOENIX — Arizona-based Sonora Quest Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics announced the launch of a “one-of-a-kind” monkeypox test Monday. Arizonans can take the PCR test through their health care providers and it does not require initial orthopox screenings like the CDC’s tests, according to a press release.
ABC 15 News
New data shows more than 2,000 teacher vacancies in Arizona
PHOENIX — There are more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across the state, according to data collected by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA). ASPAA, a group that represents human resources in Arizona schools, began surveying public and charter school districts across the state in 2015. The surveys are meant to gauge the number of teacher vacancies in Arizona, and how those vacancies are being addressed.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers
Here's where you can find the purr-fect place for you and your kitty.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona labor market is remaining tight
Arizona’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 3.3% in June, up from 3.2% in May. That was slightly below the national rate of 3.6%. Arizona’s rate remains very low, signaling an extremely tight Arizona labor market. The state added 15,000 jobs in June (seasonally adjusted), up from a...
KTAR.com
August a big month for drugs seized on Arizona’s southern border so far
PHOENIX — The Port of Entry in Nogales has seen a big spike in drugs crossing the border in August – including meth, heroin and, in particular, fentanyl pills. They’ve been concealed in hidden car compartments, stashed in spare tires and even found in the frame of a medical walker.
12news.com
Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
krwg.org
Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
KOLD-TV
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Arizona on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is making his way to state 48 on Thursday as his department plans to announce infrastructure investments made through the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last November. According to a department spokesperson, Buttigieg will travel to Tucson before making his way to...
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
azpm.org
COVID transmission rates dropping in Arizona
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevent now classifies only a third of Arizona counties as having high community transmission rates of COVID-19. A week ago, nearly the entire state was classified as having high transmission rates according to the CDC. Maricopa and Pinal counties are among four counties...
Phoenix New Times
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
