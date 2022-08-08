Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
2022 High School fall Sports Season Gets Rolling Monday / Cowboy Football prepares for Illinois / Broncos Preseason Schedule Starts Saturday Night
HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS – The Sheridan Bronc football team opens the season on the 26th at home against Cheyenne Central. The Bronc and Lady Bronc golfers open their fall season today hosting the Sheridan invitational. The Bronc and Lady Bronc tennis teams first competition will take place Tuesday...
Sheridan Media
Special Discovery Session will explore techniques of growing and tending native Wyoming plants
The Sheridan Community Land Trust invites the public to a special Discovery Session, Native Plants for Your Home. Director of Marketing & Development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust Chris Vrba told listeners of Public Pulse a little about this upcoming session and the activities that are planned with Alisha Bretzman, founder of Piney Island Native Plants.
PHOTO: William H. Macy Spotted in Sheridan, Wyoming!
Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...
Sheridan Media
Project Engineer Gives Updates on Buffalo Construction
The three current projects in the City of Buffalo are progressing more or less as expected, according to Project Engineer Brent Bennett with Nelson Engineering. In his recent report to the city council, Bennett said Flatiron Drive is open from Highway 16 north to the intersection at Flagstaff, and the contractor is waiting on concrete from the supplier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to present STIP To Buffalo and Johnson County
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four will be meeting with the City of Buffalo and the Johnson County Commission on Aug. 16, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan. The presentation, like the one being held in Sheridan for city officials, will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Receives Requests For Living Snow Fences
Some areas in Sheridan County could soon be a bit greener and at the same time reduce the amount of white stuff on highways during the winter. The Sheridan County Conservation District has recently received two requests for living snow fences and the District has already submitted a notice of intent to the State Forestry Division.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Upgrades North Piney Creek Area Near Story
It’s now less likely that part of one creek in southern Sheridan County will have elevated levels of bacteria. The Sheridan County Conservation District recently completed repairs and upgrades to septic and filtration systems and a nearby leechfield in a crossover ditch to North Piney Creek near the town of Story.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District To Host Field Day To Discuss Future Projects
The Sheridan County Conservation District, as one of numerous local partners, announces the premier of the Working Lands Lunch Field Day on Wednesday August 10, 2022. This field day is the first in a local series of workshops and discussions on soil health, regenerative agriculture, adaptive grazing, cover crops and other multidisciplinary natural resources topics planned over the next few years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale 2022 Brings In Big Bucks
It was time for young stockgrowers to cash in on all their hard work raising that prize calf, pig, and sheep among other animals. Monday night (August 8th) was Sheridan County Youth Livestock Sale, as stockgrowers auctioned off what they had, and used the money to either raise more stock on the ranch, go off to college, or invest and spend on other things.
Sheridan Media
Nationwide Teacher Shortage Addressed at Monday’s SCSD#2 Board Meeting
SCSD #2 Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on August 8 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office. Superintendent Scott Stults talked about the nationwide teacher shortage and the effect on Sheridan schools. “We need to celebrate our teachers,” Stults said. Chairman Sue Wilson commented that she would...
Sheridan Media
JCSD1 Board Approves New BOCHES Agreement
At their regular meeting Monday evening, the Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept a new agreement forming a new Board of Cooperative Higher Educational Services, or BOCHES. The new agreement is necessary to prepare for Gillette College breaking away from the Northern Wyoming Community...
buffalobulletin.com
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C.
THE LAW FIRM OF KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C., has immediate opening for the position of Receptionist/Secretary. This position includes answering a multi-line telephone system, receiving clients, scheduling appointments, maintaining extensive filing system, handling mail, correspondence as directed and other duties as needed. Experience in Microsoft Office a plus. Please forward resume to 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834, (307) 684-2248. v32-2b.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheridan Media
WYDOT to meet with City of Sheridan regarding projects
The Wyoming Department of Transportation District Four reports they will meet with the City of Sheridan on Aug. 15, to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future project funding. According to WYDOT Senior Public Relations Specialist for District...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Approves Vacation, Retains Easement
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a petition to vacate a public right-of-way in the Downer Addition, but retain the utility easement within. County Engineer Ken Muller explained the situation and gave his recommendation to the county commission during their recent. meeting. According to the resolution, the vacated property is...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Grant Applications
The Buffalo City Council voted to approve three resolutions to apply to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Grant funding for projects within the city. The first project is for the replacement of the water distribution line and sewer line on Sunset Avenue...
Sheridan Media
ARPA Funds the Focus of Special Council Meeting
The Sheridan City Council held a special meeting Monday night to consider applying for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council acted on two resolutions, ultimately approving each resolution that authorizes submission of two grant applications for the Northeast Transmission Main Project. The first resolution approved is for a grant through the Wyoming Water Development Commission in the amount of $2.3 million for level three construction funding for an 11,000 square-foot water transmission line that would extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road. If the grant application is approved, the project would be funded 67 percent by the WCDA grant, and 33 percent, or $1.1 million by the City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheridan Media
TRVCC to Host Mayoral Forum Wednesday
The Tongue River Valley Community Center will host a Dayton Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, August 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will have both mayoral candidates for the Town of Dayton, Keith Reichert and Cliff Reed. Questions for the candidates will come from audience members in attendance. In a...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Commission OKs Easements for County Property
The Sheridan County Commission has approved easement requests from gas and electric utilities on property owned by Sheridan County adjacent to the courthouse. County Engineer Ken Muller brought the application before the commission at their recent meeting, explaining the reason for the requested underground easement. Muller said the utilities are...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Amends 2021-22 Budget
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved the second budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2021-22, to add funds for the county employee health fund. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained the need for the amendment further. According to Resolution No. 22-08-029, the budget amendment will add $280,000 to the Employee Health...
Sheridan Media
Letters of Support
The Sheridan City Council at a special meeting Monday night approved letters of support for the Hub on Smith to apply for two grants. One is a request in the amount of three-million through the State Lands and Investments Board for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction ARPA Grant for the Hub’s overall improvement project. The second letter of support is for the Hub’s application of a Health and Human Services Capital Improvement ARPA Grant in the amount of $500,000 through the Wyoming Department of Health for the roof replacement project. City Administrator Stu McRae.
Comments / 0