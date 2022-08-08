Lower-income Utahns have more higher-income friends than do residents of almost any other state, according to a study published last week in the journal Nature.Why it matters: Children from low-income families who have wealthier friends are more likely to have economic mobility as adults, the study found.Friendships across class lines were a stronger predictor of future incomes than family structure, school quality, racial demographics and employment rates, researchers reported.Details: The study analyzed friendships of 70 million Facebook users. Researchers found that if low-income children grew up in neighborhoods where 70% of their friends were rich, their future incomes would be...

UTAH STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO