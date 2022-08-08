Read full article on original website
birdie jones
2d ago
Charter school because state funding. But they’ll put million dollars toward that can be putting back into existing schools. Our Governor can do that. But she chooses not to. Shame on her for neglecting out children the proper education they have a right to..shame on you Governor Reynold…..
Related
How is the national teacher shortage impacting rural school districts in Iowa?
Soon the classrooms at Treynor Community School District will be filled with students eager to start the year. But one thing that's lacking here is a fully staffed teacher workforce.
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
Iowa school district sued over "gender support policy" by parental rights group
Parents Defending Education, a conservative parental rights group, filed a lawsuit against an Iowa school district last week, contesting the district's new policy regarding transgender and gender-nonconforming students, the Iowa Torch reported. The big picture: Schools have become a battleground across the country, as parents and teachers vehemently disagree over...
Iowa Democratic governor candidate DeJear challenges Gov. Reynolds to 3 debates
Debates have been used in the past as a way for voters to see and hear candidates defend their policy actions and ideas.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates against Governor Reynolds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor pressed Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday to commit to debates ahead of the November election. Democrat Deidre DeJear said she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations with about 90 days to go until the election. “The […]
Poll: 70% of Americans want to vote on abortion in state ballots
Seven in 10 Americans, regardless of party affiliation, want to be able to vote on an abortion measure on their state ballot, according to a new Ipsos/USA Today poll released Wednesday. Driving the news: The poll was conducted after Kansas became the first state in the post-Roe era in which...
Pen City Current
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the Covid pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at...
Economic class-crossing friendships are unusually common in Utah
Lower-income Utahns have more higher-income friends than do residents of almost any other state, according to a study published last week in the journal Nature.Why it matters: Children from low-income families who have wealthier friends are more likely to have economic mobility as adults, the study found.Friendships across class lines were a stronger predictor of future incomes than family structure, school quality, racial demographics and employment rates, researchers reported.Details: The study analyzed friendships of 70 million Facebook users. Researchers found that if low-income children grew up in neighborhoods where 70% of their friends were rich, their future incomes would be...
WTGS
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces maternal health initiatives
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he's asking the federal government for money to expand programs geared toward maternal and infant health.State of play: Arkansas has the highest known rate of maternal mortality (pregnancy-related deaths) in the U.S., about double the national average of states with available data, according to the CDC.Although the teen birth rate has steadily declined, the state still had the second-highest teen birth rate in 2020 with 27.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19, the CDC reported.Arkansas has the fourth-highest infant mortality rate, and the percentage of babies born at a low weight is on...
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
KCRG.com
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases
There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago.
Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor
Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
