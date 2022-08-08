Read full article on original website
wlen.com
What Does a “State of Emergency” Issued by the Lenawee County Board Chair Entail?
Adrian, MI – The situation with the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian has forced the City of Adrian Mayor and Commission, and the Lenawee County Board of Commissioners Chair, to declare a state of emergency. What does that mean, exactly?. After the regular meeting of the county Commissioners this...
New high school principal hired by Tecumseh Public Schools
TECUMSEH, MI - Tecumseh Public Schools has hired Morenci Area Schools principal Kimberly Irish as its new high school principal. The action, a unanimous vote from the Tecumseh School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, comes after the district paid its former principal $80,000 to end his employment as part of a separation agreement.
sent-trib.com
ADA plans presented to downtown Perrysburg businesses
PERRYSBURG — Showing the largest municipal compliance plans in the region for the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city administration held a meeting last week with local downtown business owners asking for feedback. It included downtown business and building owners, the Ability Center, Perrysburg administration and a consulting firm.
sent-trib.com
Gibson Award recognizes exceptional library staff: Nominate your pick
Are there staff members at the Wood County District Public Library who always go the extra mile for you and your family when you visit the library? Say thank you to library staff by nominating them for the John M. Gibson Award, a tradition which was begun by the library’s board of trustees in 2005 to recognize excellence in customer service.
Beacon
Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening
The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
sent-trib.com
‘Older and wiser’: Attend advance care planning seminar in BG
Middleton Law Office and Bowling Green Manor will lead a discussion on advance care planning called Older and Wiser – Learning About Advance Directives on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive. Chase Greenlee and Lori Polcyn...
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
wlen.com
Tecumseh Schools Board of Education Approves Hire of Kim Irish as Next HS Principal
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Public Schools Board of Education approved the hire of their next High School principal. In a unanimous vote Monday night, Kim Irish will fill the position that became available after Dennis Niles and the District agreed to part ways earlier this summer. She has...
13abc.com
Law Enforcement cautions parents to be vigilant when posting back-to-school photos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to think twice before sharing any back-to-school pictures on social media. As a new academic year approaches, back-to-school photos are already flooding social media platforms. Yet, local authorities are warning parents not to share the name of children’s schools,...
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
sent-trib.com
Prescribed burns in county parks planned
Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
13abc.com
Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
sent-trib.com
Participate in poll for a Perrysburg dog park
PERRYSBURG — A leashless dog park within one of three city parks is being considered, and the city is conducting a poll to find out the level of interest from residents. The poll can be found on the front page of the city website and is meant only for residents.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Lenawee County commissioner listed himself as beneficiary in Phoenix Project
David Stimpson, chair of the Lenawee County Commission and a vocal advocate for the stalled Phoenix Project, listed himself and two of his companies as beneficiaries of the project, according to official records. Phoenix Project, a proposed $90 million sports complex in Tecumseh, was shelved by the county commission in...
Toledo could soon have a new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
sent-trib.com
BGSU graduate named Lourdes program coordinator
TOLEDO — Lourdes University has appointed Angelica Johnson, a Bowling Green State University graduate, as coordinator of the Teachers of Color Program, Like Me. Johnson has worked in education for over 10 years. As coordinator of Like Me, a program developed by the Lourdes University Division of Education, Johnson will work to decrease the disparity in teachers of color across our region and the country.
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
sent-trib.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County
ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
13abc.com
‘We patients are really ready’ Some local seniors celebrate passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act is getting a lot of reaction. 13abc checked in with some local seniors. Medication is critical part of life for a lot of seniors, but paying for it can be a challenge for many. Judith Parker is...
