Millbury, OH

MLive

New high school principal hired by Tecumseh Public Schools

TECUMSEH, MI - Tecumseh Public Schools has hired Morenci Area Schools principal Kimberly Irish as its new high school principal. The action, a unanimous vote from the Tecumseh School Board on Monday, Aug. 8, comes after the district paid its former principal $80,000 to end his employment as part of a separation agreement.
TECUMSEH, MI
sent-trib.com

ADA plans presented to downtown Perrysburg businesses

PERRYSBURG — Showing the largest municipal compliance plans in the region for the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city administration held a meeting last week with local downtown business owners asking for feedback. It included downtown business and building owners, the Ability Center, Perrysburg administration and a consulting firm.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Gibson Award recognizes exceptional library staff: Nominate your pick

Are there staff members at the Wood County District Public Library who always go the extra mile for you and your family when you visit the library? Say thank you to library staff by nominating them for the John M. Gibson Award, a tradition which was begun by the library’s board of trustees in 2005 to recognize excellence in customer service.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Beacon

Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening

The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

‘Older and wiser’: Attend advance care planning seminar in BG

Middleton Law Office and Bowling Green Manor will lead a discussion on advance care planning called Older and Wiser – Learning About Advance Directives on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive. Chase Greenlee and Lori Polcyn...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

Prescribed burns in county parks planned

Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fires in several park properties this fall. The locations of these burns may be in Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve. The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season. UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets. Volunteers are still needed for many of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Participate in poll for a Perrysburg dog park

PERRYSBURG — A leashless dog park within one of three city parks is being considered, and the city is conducting a poll to find out the level of interest from residents. The poll can be found on the front page of the city website and is meant only for residents.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU graduate named Lourdes program coordinator

TOLEDO — Lourdes University has appointed Angelica Johnson, a Bowling Green State University graduate, as coordinator of the Teachers of Color Program, Like Me. Johnson has worked in education for over 10 years. As coordinator of Like Me, a program developed by the Lourdes University Division of Education, Johnson will work to decrease the disparity in teachers of color across our region and the country.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 49th home in Wood County

ROSSFORD— Habitat’s 49th home in Wood County was dedicated on Wednesday. Sabrina Bais, the future homeowner, along with family and Habitat supporters celebrated the completion of this project. “I am excited that Sabrina will have a decent and affordable home in which to raise her four boys, here...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

