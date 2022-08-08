ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
ATLANTA, GA

