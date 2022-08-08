Read full article on original website
6 Victorian Houses That Balance Aged Grandeur With Contemporary Taste
At a time when more people are turning to maximalism to enliven their living spaces, and grandmillennial style continues its rise, it’s only natural that Victorian houses would become increasingly appealing too. But considering that all Victorian homes are upwards of 100 years old, homeowners living in these spaces generally need to make modifications in order to suit today’s living standards. Nonetheless, many appreciators of the style have worked to maintain charming original elements, such as crown moldings and grand fireplaces, while implementing necessary updates. Below, we’ve chosen some of the most glorious Victorian houses to be featured by AD, each with its own take on how to honor the style in this century.
hypebeast.com
Emerging Brand Palm Bay Skates to Set Up Shop in Margate's Turner Contemporary Gallery
Margate, a local seaside town in Kent, England, is in the midst of a resurgence. It’s home to the Turner Contemporary gallery, Tracey Emin’s art school, vintage designer store Margate Gift Shop, a reoccurring Stüssy archive sale, a buffet of restaurants and homeware stores, and now, the playground for Palm Bay Skates. Founded in 2018 by the husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Sarah Tomkins, Palm Bay Skates now announces its plans for expansion, starting with a pop-up shop that will take over the foyer of the Turner Contemporary gallery.
Igloo Unveils New Artist Series of Playmate Coolers Featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring
KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today, Igloo unveiled its Igloo Playmate The Artist Series of coolers featuring iconic artwork from the visionary artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, a partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. All four new Playmate coolers are available now at igloocoolers.com/artistseries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005922/en/ Igloo Playmate coolers featuring artwork from Jean-Michel Basquiat (Photo: Business Wire)
marthastewart.com
How to Work Your Wedding Color Palette Into the Design Landscape of Your Home
When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
dornob.com
Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form
Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
Apartment Therapy
A Dreamy Paris Rental Apartment Is the Chic Embodiment of ‘Cluttercore’
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Arnold d’Alger, creator of bazar d’alger and Bruno della Mattia, a web developer. Location: Porte-Saint-Martin — Paris, France. Size:...
hypebeast.com
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last...
