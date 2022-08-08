ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Injured Little League batter consoles pitcher

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final. Righthander Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was facing batter Isaiah Jarvis of […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
People

Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building

A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy