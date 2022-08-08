ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungary fines Ryanair for raising ticket prices to cope with Covid recovery tax

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
World News

Hungary has accused Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than £600,000 after the budget carrier raised ticket prices to cope with a tax on what the government calls “extra profits” of industries ranging from airlines to banks.

Justice minister Judit Varga wrote on Facebook that an investigation against Ireland-based Ryanair started in June and found “unfair trade practices”, triggering a fine of 300 million Hungarian forints (£643,000).

The fine is the first tied to the tax, which led Ryanair and others to increase prices and set off a clash with the industry. Hungary has said costs should not be passed to customers.

Hungarian premier Viktor Orban (Leon Neal/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryanair said it will “immediately appeal any baseless fine” but added that it has not received notice of one.

It pointed to European Union law allowing airlines to set fares for flights within the 27-nation bloc without interference from national governments and said it will appeal to EU courts if needed.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing nationalist government says industries from banking to insurance to airlines that have enjoyed “extra profits” arising from soaring demand after the Covid-19 pandemic should contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

His government blames the war in Ukraine and EU sanctions against Russia for woes like the rocketing energy prices, its currency weakening to record levels and inflation reaching 12.6% in June.

The government has said it hopes the tax will raise 815 billion forints (£1.74 billion) to maintain a programme that reduces people’s utility bills and bolsters the military.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The economic problems “require that whichever multinational companies that make extra profit should pay their share of the costs of the overhead protection and the national defence”, Ms Varga wrote.

Economists have said some targeted industries like fossil fuels and banking are making higher-than-usual profits, but most are not.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called the tax “highway robbery” and “idiotic”, calling on the government to end it.

Ryanair, easyJet and Hungary-based budget carrier Wizz Air have said they will add around 10 euros (£8.40) to each ticket to cover the costs of the new tax.

newschain

Ryanair boss: 10 euro fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices

Ryanair’s trademark one euro and 10 euro fares will not be seen for a “number of years” due to soaring fuel prices, the budget airline’s boss has said. In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Michael O’Leary said he expected Ryanair’s average fare to rise by about 10 euros over the next five years, from around 40 euros (£33.75) last year to roughly 50 euros by 2027.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Independent

Don’t Pay: Campaign for ‘energy bills strike’ gathers pace as companies celebrate record profits

Anonymous campaigners have stepped up calls for consumers withhold energy bill payments after gas and oil firms celebrated record profits this week amid the cost of living crisis.The Don’t Pay campaign urging millions to join the “mass non-payment strike” when fees are hiked again on 1 October.The campaign is run by several anonymous activists and was launched in mid-June.They said on Friday they had seen an upwell of support and would “scaling up hugely”, adding: “This movement is taking off.”“Millions more will already be thinking about whether they’ll be able to pay come winter and afford the other things...
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
The Independent

More than half of Britons think non-payment of energy bills ‘justified’ as cost of living crisis bites

More than half of Britons (55 per cent) believe an organised campaign of non-payment of energy bills is justified if prices rocket upwards as forecast this winter, according to a new poll.And almost half (44 per cent) fear that there will be riots if consumers are given no further help with bills expected to top £3,500 from October and £4,000 by the spring.The findings by pollster Savanta came as former chancellor Rishi Sunak promised “hundreds of pounds more” to the most vulnerable households if he becomes prime minister, while his rival for the Conservative leadership Liz Truss refused to...
