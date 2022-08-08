ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, MO

Columbia Missourian

Harpo's original sign gets another facelift

The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

EDITORIAL: 47 brave Republicans supported same-sex marital rights

It took guts, perhaps along with a careful look at polling results, for 47 House Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in approving a bill late last month to codify interstate recogniton of same-sex mariages. Rep. Ann Wagner was the sole Missouri Republican to support it. In these hyper-partisan times,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

EDITORIAL: Overreach makes no sense for responsible gun ownerss

The whole gun debate can be annoyingly shrill, absolutist and self-righteous. Both sides are known to generate some eye rolls from the general public. Many just want the violence to stop but would rather not trample on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City announces three finalists for fire chief position

Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman

The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CPS board to vote in September on new public comment policy

The Columbia School Board will vote in September on a new policy that would limit public comment to 30 minutes. “Having unlimited public comment sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement,” said Board President David Seamon.
COLUMBIA, MO

