gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Columbia Missourian
Harpo's original sign gets another facelift
The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.
Columbia Missourian
MU Health Care urgent care clinic to open in Audrain County
The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will open next week, announced a MU Health Care news release Tuesday. The new clinic will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will be located inside the South Clark Medical Building, 3626 S. Clark St.
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Recent efforts to address teacher shortage miss the real problems
States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation’s teacher shortage by promoting strategies that “remove or relax barriers to entry” to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if they...
Columbia Missourian
MU Museum of Anthropology awarded $100,000 grant to identify Native American remains
MU researchers have been awarded a $100,000 grant to work with Missouri’s Native American tribes to identify ancestral remains that belong to them. Candace Sall, director of MU’s Museum of Anthropology, said the museum will be working with the Osage Nation and 12 other tribes that once lived on land in central Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
State-of-the-art jail and justice center set to open in Callaway County
A bigger jail with state-of-the-art technology is on track to open in Fulton at the end of October, and a justice center with additional courtrooms and administrative offices is targeted for completion before the end of the year. The new jail, which is an addition to the existing facility, will...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Biden promised to forgive student loan debt. It's time to follow through
When Alex Stutzman applied for a mortgage to buy a house in Belton, she worried she would be denied because of the more than $23,200 in student loan debt hanging over her head. Now, with a mortgage of more than $200,000, the 20-something — like millions of others strapped with...
Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cole County judge sentenced a woman Tuesday for starting a fire inside a Jefferson City church. In October, the Cole County Prosecutor's Office charged Anne-Marie Mullins with breaking into Christian Fellowship Church on Beck Street in late May 2021. Mullins pled guilty at a court hearing Tuesday to amended misdemeanor The post Woman sentenced to probation for starting fire inside Jefferson City church appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: 47 brave Republicans supported same-sex marital rights
It took guts, perhaps along with a careful look at polling results, for 47 House Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in approving a bill late last month to codify interstate recogniton of same-sex mariages. Rep. Ann Wagner was the sole Missouri Republican to support it. In these hyper-partisan times,...
Missouri State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Missouri State Fair is back at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia from August 11-21, 2022. This year the theme is “Buckets of Fun.”
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Columbia Missourian
EDITORIAL: Overreach makes no sense for responsible gun ownerss
The whole gun debate can be annoyingly shrill, absolutist and self-righteous. Both sides are known to generate some eye rolls from the general public. Many just want the violence to stop but would rather not trample on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s...
Columbia Missourian
City announces three finalists for fire chief position
Three candidates have been selected to take over the fire chief position for the Columbia Fire Department, according to a news release from the city Monday. The three candidates are Clayton Farr, Jr., Brian Dunn and Christopher Riley.
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
No one was home when a house caught fire in west Jefferson City on Wednesday, according to a Jefferson City Fire Department news release. The post No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman
The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to vote in September on new public comment policy
The Columbia School Board will vote in September on a new policy that would limit public comment to 30 minutes. “Having unlimited public comment sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement,” said Board President David Seamon.
