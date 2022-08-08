Read full article on original website
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Laurinaitis Reportedly Fired by WWE
WWE just fired one of its top executives. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, John Laurinaitis has been released by WWE. This comes after he was placed on administrative leave for his involvement in former WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon allegedly paying $3 million for a former employee in order to keep an affair quiet. Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful confirmed the news but added that Laurinaitis still is on the mailing list.
Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Gave Him the Option to Wrestle Another Year to Face John Cena
– During the latest edition of Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how Vince McMahon gave him the option of wrestling another year so he could face John Cena after his retirement feud with Baron Corbin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kurt...
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James
– WWE NXT 2.0 returns tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show features Cora Jade vs. Zoey Stark in a singles match, plus Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James, and more. This will be the go-home show before next week’s NXT Heatwave special. Tonight’s show airs live...
Update On What Vince McMahon Has/Has Not Been Doing Since WWE Retirement
It still doesn’t feel real. Vince McMahon retired from WWE last month, ending nearly forty years of him in control as the company. It seems that retired might be the nice version of what really happened, as McMahon left amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with various employees. As a result, McMahon did not leave on the best of terms, but what has he been doing since?
Wrestling Legend, Stuntman Gene Lebell Passes Away At 89
The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed “Strangler” Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake)
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review – 8.10.22 (Quake By The Lake) It’s another themed show with Quake By The Lake, though in this case it seems to just be a name instead of anything specific. The card is pretty stacked as we have Jon Moxley defending the World Title against Chris Jericho, plus a coffin match and a tornado tag. That should be enough so let’s get to it.
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
Asuka Wants To Be A Tag Champion Again, Kairi Sane Responds
In a post on Twitter, Asuka said that she wanted to be a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion again, but needed a partner. This drew a response from Kairi Sane, her former teammate in The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka wrote: “I will be the tag team champion again!!!! But where...
Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the planned main event for WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is currently scheduled for the show. However, the return of Karrion Kross to WWE last week has led to rumors of Karrion Kross being inserted into the title feud after he assaulted Drew McIntyre last week on SmackDown.
Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Erick Redbeard: ‘Patience Sometimes Leads to Interesting Doorways’
– Following last night’s edition of WWE Raw, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, posted an interesting, cryptic comment on Twitter. He wrote, “Patient persistence sometimes leads to interesting doorways…”. Redbeard’s meaning is currently unknown, but the last few days of WWE programming have seen...
