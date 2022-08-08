ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Hinson Says Democrats’ Bill Will ‘Super Charge’ IRS

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
2 days ago
 2 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400 thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87 thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.

