Drought Conditions Worsen, Some Corn & Soybean Plants Are ‘Suffering’
(Le Mars, IA) — Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass, who farms in Plymouth County, says his crops have been faring well, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress. Kass says it’s a critical time for corn and soybean development, and the area needs significant rainfall soon to aid the crops’ pollination process. This year, the region saw its second driest June on record, typically the wettest month of the season. The latest U-S Drought Monitor map shows around 60 Iowa counties are in some form of drought, with 30 counties abnormally dry, 20 counties in moderate drought, six in severe drought, and four (Cherokee, Plymouth, Sioux & Woodbury) in extreme drought.
Comments / 0