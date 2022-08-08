ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Drought Conditions Worsen, Some Corn & Soybean Plants Are ‘Suffering’

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Le Mars, IA) — Drought conditions are expanding across the state, spreading throughout southern Iowa, but the northwest region is being hit hardest. Don Kass, who farms in Plymouth County, says his crops have been faring well, but he’s starting to see signs of heat distress. Kass says it’s a critical time for corn and soybean development, and the area needs significant rainfall soon to aid the crops’ pollination process. This year, the region saw its second driest June on record, typically the wettest month of the season. The latest U-S Drought Monitor map shows around 60 Iowa counties are in some form of drought, with 30 counties abnormally dry, 20 counties in moderate drought, six in severe drought, and four (Cherokee, Plymouth, Sioux & Woodbury) in extreme drought.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report […] The post Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches

(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

More heavy rainfall possible, flash flooding a risk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are a good bet again tonight, with heavy rain a threat. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area until Monday morning. Get the latest weather alerts here. Showers and storms will move into eastern Iowa from...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

