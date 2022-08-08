Read full article on original website
Home of the Week: Pablo Picasso Once Used This Spectacular French Villa as a Studio. It Just Listed for $27 Million.
Click here to read the full article. There are many fabled South of France villas with storied histories featuring glamorous guests (just take a look at the most recent installment of Downton Abbey). But few can compete with the history of La Vigie—which has recently come to market for $27 million. The property—which is set close to Cap D’Antibes—was originally completed in 1912 and offers an enviable location directly facing the azure Mediterranean. First built for a wealthy local family, the property was sold in 1926 to the American mogul Frank Gould whose French socialite wife, Florence Lacaze, filled it...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
architizer.com
The World’s Tallest Building Should Never Have Been Built. Change My Mind.
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. The Burj Khalifa soars half a mile...
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
wolbbaltimore.com
I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back
Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
A total gem! The lavish superyacht inspired by a rare 128-carat Cartier diamond, with jewel-shaped windows and three 'waterfall' pools that flow into one another
It would be a jewel in the crown of any billionaire’s fleet. Pictures have been released of a superyacht that's inspired by the extremely rare 128-carat 'Stella del Sud' diamond - now owned by Cartier - that was found in Brazil in 1853. Taking its cue from the rock, the superyacht has a ‘decorative jewel’ feature on its sides created by a ‘spectacular side window glass design that connects all decks’.
mansionglobal.com
Triplex Penthouse Atop a New 20-Story Building on Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row
This triplex penthouse in the heart of Midtown Manhattan occupies the top three floors of a new 20-story boutique building on 57th Street, otherwise known as Billionaires’ Row. With interiors by Calvin Tsao of Tsao & McKown, the apartment features an entertaining floor, a bedroom floor and a full...
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Americans — especially remote workers — are lured by cheaper cost of living and beautiful vistas. A strong dollar helps, too.
Good News Network
Rare Chinese ‘Magic Mirror’ That Projects Hidden Image of Buddha Rediscovered After Decades in Museum Storage
Mirror, mirror on the wall—what is the rarest artwork of them all?. Under special lighting conditions, a plain-looking bronze mirror from the 16th century held at the Cincinnati Art Museum, reflects an image of a Buddha surrounded by numerous emanating rays of light. This “magic” mirror will be on...
A Bonkers Hawaiian Mansion Justin Bieber Once Rented for $10,000 a Night Is Heading to Auction
Click here to read the full article. Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day? The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home. That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island”...
Exquisite treasure hoard of gold and jewels from a 17th century Spanish galleon shipwreck discovered in Bahamas
A new museum is opening to display the finds from the 366-year-old Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas wreck in the Bahamas.
GOLD・
thezoereport.com
Curaçao Is The Underrated Caribbean Island That's A Cultural & Wellness Treasure
Many sun-seeking travelers are familiar with tourist-friendly Aruba. But those looking for a more relaxed, lifestyle-focused island where they can experience cultural heritage, wellness, and outdoor adventure without being overwhelmed by cruise ships and crowds are sure to love its underrated (and stunning) neighbor, Curaçao — the “C” in the so-called ABC Islands just off the coast of Venezuela. (The “A” stands for Aruba and the “B” for Bonaire.) While the entire trifecta remains part of the kingdom of the Netherlands, it’s Curaçao that packs the biggest cultural punch. And it’s apparent everywhere you look.
This Luxe 6-Day Train Trip Will Take You Through the Mountains of Northern Spain
Click here to read the full article. Europe may be known for its speedy and efficient railways, but a new train tour through Northern Spain is here to give riders a decidedly slower and more luxurious experience. Costa Verde Express, a self-proclaimed “heir” to the former El Transcantábrico, is now accepting 2023 bookings for two exciting routes through what’s known as Green Spain (h/t The Times). During each of the six-day expeditions, riders will get up close to Spain’s diverse landscapes, including the mountains of Picos de Europa National Park and the rugged, untamed coastline. The train will be making stops...
mansionglobal.com
Newly Finished Apartment ‘Offers a Calming, Rich Oasis in the Heart of Atlanta’
Atlanta’s Midtown is a rapidly changing area that’s seeing new buildings getting taller and the standard for luxury condos shoot upwards, too. 40 West 12th is a new, 20-story, boutique, condo development, with leisure amenities “modeled after a five-star resort,” including an all-season pool with city views and access to a 1 acre Sky Terrace. It belongs to the same development as the city’s culinary-focused Epicurean hotel, which has three restaurants and provides concierge services to 40 West 12th residents.
This Sprawling $8 Million Quebec Estate Comes With Its Own ‘Champagne Barn’
Click here to read the full article. Forget one measly abode. This supersized Canadian estate boasts 11 separate buildings. Located on 358 picturesque acres amid Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains, the expansive property offers the best of country living, with, of course, a good dose of luxury. In fact, it rivals the nearby ski resort Mont Tremblant in terms of ritzy amenities. The centerpiece is the charming converted farmhouse. The four-bedroom three-bathroom pad comes fully furnished with chic pieces selected by the hotelier owners and is surrounded by a sprawling deck that overlooks the vast mountainscape. That’s really just the tip of the iceberg,...
Wanted: desert island resort in Maldives seeks barefoot bookseller
White sands, blue skies... and lots of books. Applications have opened for what might just be the best job in the world: running a bookshop on a luxury desert island in the Maldives. Passionate lovers of books – who are also adventurous, outgoing, creative and don’t mind spending all day...
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is roaring back in 2022 after its pandemic lull, but budget tourism's recovery is lagging behind.
10 stunning places to stay in southern Spain
Set in the mountains north of Granada and surrounded by olive groves and oak forests, this picturesque estate has been restored into a charming, 15-room bolthole. Combine mornings at the Alhambra – Granada is just half an hour’s drive away – with afternoons by the pool in the pretty walled garden, or spend your time exploring the surrounding Alpujarran mountains on foot, bike or horseback. Original wood-beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls give rooms an authentic, rustic feel and the three-course set dinners offer the best of local Andalucían cuisine.
