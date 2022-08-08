ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German finance minister draws up 14 billion eur relief plan - Spiegel

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans a 10.1 billion euro ($10.29 billion) relief package to help taxpayers in 2023 which he is set to present next week, the Spiegel news weekly reported.

For 2024, further relief is planned with a volume of around 4 billion euros, the report said.

The package is set to include an increase in the amount people can earn tax-free and an increase in child benefit.

($1 = 0.9817 euros)

