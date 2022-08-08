Read full article on original website
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Dead – but Is She Really Gone for Good?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter's days of terrorizing the Forresters might be over.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
The Days Of Our Lives Star Who Was The First Male Model On The Price Is Right
Robert Scott Wilson has definitely taken the soap opera world by storm. The actor is best known for his role as Ben Weston on "Days of Our Lives." Wilson's arc on the NBC soap opera has been a wild ride as he started off as a new guy in town who came to Salem looking for his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), per Soap Central.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers and Recap: Li’s Fate Revealed
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers and recaps reveal that Li Finnegan didn't meet a tragic end afterall.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies, aged 31
Emmerdale's Sam Gannon has died aged 31 while visiting family in California. The actor is known for having played the character of Kev on the ITV soap in 2019. His family announced the sad news, explaining he passed away in the US on August 2. Gannon's sister Amy Kelly paid...
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
Robert Newman confirms he is off The Young and the Restless
Robert Newman has confirmed that he is done as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless. The actor shared via YouTube that fans of the CBS soap will see his alter ego no more. He went on further to say that the scenes with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) were his last. Newman stated "The end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago. Since then, I have come home to my family and I couldn’t be happier about that"
‘The Young and the Restless’: Who Is Allie Nguyen?
'The Young and the Restless' character Allie Nguyen is quickly making herself at home in Genoa City as the newest Abbott family member.
Kyle Lowder Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES!
Look for a familiar face to be back in Salem very soon! DAYS OF OUR LIVES fan favorite Kyle Lowder is headed back to the NBC soap as Rex Brady!. The announcement that Lowder (whose first foray in Salem was actually playing Brady Black from 2000-’05 before Eric Martsolf took over the role) was making a comeback came from DAYS star Stephen Nichols (Steve), who broke the news on social media.
How General Hospital Star Nancy Lee Grahn Plans To Spill The Tea After Four Decades On Soaps
"General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn is someone who doesn't hold back, especially when it comes to her personal opinions on social media. The actor, who is best known for her role as Alexis Davis, was the first to reveal that her co-star Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jasper Jacks) had gotten fired from the ABC soap on Twitter. According to Variety, Rademacher was fired for not complying with the network's vaccine mandate back in 2021. If that weren't enough, Grahn also blocked Rademacher on social media after he called Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, a "dude," according to People.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Alexander Kiriakis on DAYS OF OUR LIVES — Everything You Need To Know
Alexander Kiriakis was on DAYS OF OUR LIVES back in the ‘90s but he was just a kid so it’s perfectly understandable if even longtime fans need a bit of a refresher on the rarely-seen relative. The character first appeared back in February 1989 and was played as a child by Jonathan Thornton. But Alex returned to Salem in July 2022 played by actor Robert Scott Wilson, who tackled the new role after playing Ben Weston for years.
Laura Wright Teases “A Whole New Carly” on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Carly’s life has turned upside down on GENERAL HOSPITAL and while she might be struggling, portrayer Laura Wright is having an absolute blast playing all the drama. Especially since not only did Carly lose her half of the Metro Court Hotel, but then Nina bought it and tried to give it to her, which was just rubbing salt in the wound!
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Ava Threatens Esme!
There’s a twist at every turn in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Trina’s trial takes an unexpected turn, Sonny offers Brando advice about Sasha, TJ worries about Willow, Nikolas has a confession for Spencer, and Ava pulls no punches with Esme!. As Trina’s family and friends sit in the...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Adam Leaving?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Adam Newman's fate after rumors swirl Mark Grossman might be leaving.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/10/22: Why Does Cody Hate Scott?
Be ready for anything in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Anna corners Martin, Drew has an offer for Valentin, Alexis warns Nikolas, Dante has good news for Spencer, Spinelli opens up to Maxie, Ava cautions Nina to slow down, Sonny gets ready, and Cody confronts Scott!. Anna wants to know what...
digitalspy.com
Former Corrie star Vicky Entwistle quits acting
It seems we won't see Janice Battersby on the Cobbles anymore since the former Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle has quit acting. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19469291/coronation-street-legend-quitting-acting/. Nah , she’s just letting off steam on Twitter by the sounds of it , “I gonna retire!” thrown at the end of a rant won’t really...
