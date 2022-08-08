Read full article on original website
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they respond to an accident. The intersection reopened just after 2:45 p.m.
WIBW
Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren. Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard...
Manhattan car crash injures 2, shuts down intersection
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash has been reported by the Riley County Police Department to have temporarily shut down an intersection in Manhattan. According to the RCPD, a car crash involving three vehicles was reported at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of South Seth Child Road and Southwind Road in Manhattan. […]
WIBW
Lawrence man hospitalized in Wichita after crash causes serious injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was rushed to a Wichita hospital yesterday after suffering a possible medical condition causing his vehicle to crash on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, crews were called to the area of northbound I-235 in Wichita after Calvin McLingberg, 28, of Lawrence, was headed south on the ramp from I-135 to I-235 northbound.
Fatality car crash reported near Wamego
POTTAWATOMIE (KSNT) – One person has been killed in a car crash near Wamego on Wednesday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were sent to the scene of a car crash at the intersection of Highway 24 and Airport Road in Pottawatomie County around 5:30 p.m. At least one person has reportedly been […]
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are surrounding an apartment complex and trying to get a suspect they say has barricaded themselves inside. Several units are posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield. TPD wouldn’t say why they’re after the individual. We’ll post any updates at wibw.com....
WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in wreck near Lyon-Wabaunsee county line
An Emporia man suffered injuries after a crash about 20 miles north of the city Wednesday. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the wreck in the 3900 block of Kansas Highway 99 was reported shortly after 4:50 pm. The driver of the car involved, 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez, was southbound when Hernandez fell asleep at the wheel. The car went into a ditch and overturned.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WIBW
Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block. The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer...
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
WIBW
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Injury collision at Merchant Street crossing
A man who dropped a cigarette wound up being struck by a train south of downtown Emporia. First responders were called to the BASF tracks near Third and Merchant Streets around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. The man's injuries are minor. First responders were called to the area of Third and Merchant...
1350kman.com
Two deer collisions reported in Geary County Sunday night
Geary County police filed reports for two separate deer collisions Sunday evening. The first occurred around 9 p.m. at mile marker 5 of K-57. Sheriff’s officials report Kevin Jones of Milford was travelling eastbound when a deer entered the path of his Chevy Uplander. Jones walked away unharmed and with minor vehicle damage.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
