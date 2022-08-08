Read full article on original website
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022
Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
salemleader.com
Awareness is looking for you
Awareness Washington County (AWC) is a 9-month community leadership program open to people who live or work in the Washington County community. The program is celebrating 40 years of supporting servant leadership. AWC was founded in 1982 with an eye to the future of Washington County. The social and economic difficulties of Washington County at that time were similar to other communities in Indiana and across the country. Rural communities were under pressure from all sides. Pressures including shrinking tax bases for the local government, higher unemployment for residents, and fewer opportunities for college educated graduates that in many cases did not return to Washington County.
Boone's gas station appeals vacate order; some customers hope owners win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Customers will once again be able to step inside Boone’s Marathon in the Portland neighborhood. Some residents in the area said they hope the owners’ win the fight to stay open. “There's a lot of incidents going around here that don't have nothing to...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
salemleader.com
Salem Police Action 08-01-2022 to 08-07-2022
Road Debris, E. Hackberry St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Accident (Property Damage), E. Walnut St. Traffic Issue, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Property Exchange, Hickory Ave. 08-04-2022. Accident (Property Damage), W. Market St. Unwanted Subject, Old Western Auto. Accident (Property Damage) X2, Main St. 08-05-2022. Domestic Problem, Lincoln. Assistance,...
WLKY.com
Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility
SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
wslmradio.com
Salem Road Projects Moving Along – DOT
According to Indiana Department of Transportation’s Natalie Garrett, the road construction projects in Salem are moving along well. She said one of the three projects is completed and one more should be completed in November. “The Brock Creek Bridge project should be completed in late November,” Garrett said in...
k105.com
ECTC hires Meade Co. man as workforce liaison. Will work with Grayson Co. employers.
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) Workforce Solutions has announced the appointment of Mike Barbieri as a Workforce Solutions liaison. Barbieri comes to ECTC from Doe Valley Golf Club in Brandenburg where he served as general manager. ECTC Workforce Solutions liaisons work hand in hand with regional employers to tailor...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022
The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
salemleader.com
SueAnn Wahking
SueAnn Wahking, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 5, 2022. SueAnn was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held numerous positions, including Worthy Matron, in several chapters in Indiana, Florida, and Germany. As the spouse of a navy man, she had the opportunity and loved the experience to live in and visit numerous places along the United States Eastern Coast and Europe.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
salemleader.com
Brenda Arnold
Brenda Arnold, age 67, of Salem passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence. Born November 4, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Elwin Arnold and Wanda (Carey) Arnold. Brenda is survived by 1 sister, Iva Hopkins; she was preceded in death by her...
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Memorial Hospital announces five new resident physicians
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fourth class of family medicine residents. Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently. The five new residents include Zachary Crabtree, D.O. from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kenedi...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
Shepherdsville chase ends with man, motorcycle under a police vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and motorcycle were pinned underneath a police car at the intersection of Phillips Lane and Preston Highway in Louisville on July 12. The two crashed after the motorcycle driver led police on a chase for more than 45 minutes. That chase started over a...
Wave 3
Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
salemleader.com
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield, 64, Oolitic, died peacefully in her home Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 21, 1957. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers, as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford.
