Salem, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – August 9, 2022

Driving While Suspended / Failure to Register / Improper Display of License Plate: David E. Souerdike, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Anna M. Phillips; Phyllisha J. Thacker; Logan R. Thacker; Kirt S. Cates; Nathan S. Pearson; Adam G. Leclere; Jay A. Fischer; Keith W. Bateman, $25. Speeding: Lillian M. Chinn Songer; Logan...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

Awareness is looking for you

Awareness Washington County (AWC) is a 9-month community leadership program open to people who live or work in the Washington County community. The program is celebrating 40 years of supporting servant leadership. AWC was founded in 1982 with an eye to the future of Washington County. The social and economic difficulties of Washington County at that time were similar to other communities in Indiana and across the country. Rural communities were under pressure from all sides. Pressures including shrinking tax bases for the local government, higher unemployment for residents, and fewer opportunities for college educated graduates that in many cases did not return to Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
City
Salem, IN
Local
Indiana Business
salemleader.com

Salem Police Action 08-01-2022 to 08-07-2022

Road Debris, E. Hackberry St. Shoplifter, Hackberry St. Accident (Property Damage), E. Walnut St. Traffic Issue, Market St. Accident (Property Damage), Hackberry St. Property Exchange, Hickory Ave. 08-04-2022. Accident (Property Damage), W. Market St. Unwanted Subject, Old Western Auto. Accident (Property Damage) X2, Main St. 08-05-2022. Domestic Problem, Lincoln. Assistance,...
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility

SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
wslmradio.com

Salem Road Projects Moving Along – DOT

According to Indiana Department of Transportation’s Natalie Garrett, the road construction projects in Salem are moving along well. She said one of the three projects is completed and one more should be completed in November. “The Brock Creek Bridge project should be completed in late November,” Garrett said in...
SALEM, IN
#Circle K#Business Industry#Linus Business#Walgreen#Medicare
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, August 8, 2022

The following arrests were made last week by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point. They are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest list be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

SueAnn Wahking

SueAnn Wahking, 81, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 5, 2022. SueAnn was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star and held numerous positions, including Worthy Matron, in several chapters in Indiana, Florida, and Germany. As the spouse of a navy man, she had the opportunity and loved the experience to live in and visit numerous places along the United States Eastern Coast and Europe.
NEW ALBANY, IN
salemleader.com

Brenda Arnold

Brenda Arnold, age 67, of Salem passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her residence. Born November 4, 1954 in Lansing, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Elwin Arnold and Wanda (Carey) Arnold. Brenda is survived by 1 sister, Iva Hopkins; she was preceded in death by her...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Memorial Hospital announces five new resident physicians

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fourth class of family medicine residents. Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently. The five new residents include Zachary Crabtree, D.O. from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kenedi...
JASPER, IN
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?

JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Street Rod Nationals wraps up with Circle of Winners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Street Rod National Showcase wrapped up with the circle of winners Sunday. The event is one of the world’s largest automotive participation events. About 30,000 people are expected to join the fun. All those people will make an estimated $17 million economic impact. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield

Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield, 64, Oolitic, died peacefully in her home Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Nov. 21, 1957. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers, as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford.
OOLITIC, IN

