Awareness Washington County (AWC) is a 9-month community leadership program open to people who live or work in the Washington County community. The program is celebrating 40 years of supporting servant leadership. AWC was founded in 1982 with an eye to the future of Washington County. The social and economic difficulties of Washington County at that time were similar to other communities in Indiana and across the country. Rural communities were under pressure from all sides. Pressures including shrinking tax bases for the local government, higher unemployment for residents, and fewer opportunities for college educated graduates that in many cases did not return to Washington County.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO