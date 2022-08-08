Collier K-1 students to get 75,000 books ahead of school year

Charitable organizations serving Collier County are making sure to fight illiteracy from the moment a child enters a school.

Room to Read, in conjunction with area charities like the Immokalee Foundation and the Guadalupe Center, will be distributing 75,000 children's books ahead of the school year.

Each child enrolled in Kindergarten and first grade within Collier County will be given a pack of 10 books, with each story focusing on themes of equality, diversity, and peace.

“While Collier County is considered one of the wealthiest communities in Florida, Room to Read found that many families face deep economic and education inequities that create extreme barriers to learning for young children – many of whom do not have access to children's books that represent their diverse experiences,” said Karen Harmon, Project Manager, Room to Read U.S. Southwest.

Room to Read is performing similar book distributions in communities nationwide.

