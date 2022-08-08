ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier K-1 students to get 75,000 books ahead of school year

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6DgB_0h8thuvJ00

Charitable organizations serving Collier County are making sure to fight illiteracy from the moment a child enters a school.

Room to Read, in conjunction with area charities like the Immokalee Foundation and the Guadalupe Center, will be distributing 75,000 children's books ahead of the school year.

Each child enrolled in Kindergarten and first grade within Collier County will be given a pack of 10 books, with each story focusing on themes of equality, diversity, and peace.

“While Collier County is considered one of the wealthiest communities in Florida, Room to Read found that many families face deep economic and education inequities that create extreme barriers to learning for young children – many of whom do not have access to children's books that represent their diverse experiences,” said Karen Harmon, Project Manager, Room to Read U.S. Southwest.

Room to Read is performing similar book distributions in communities nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Education
Collier County, FL
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 1#Charity#The Immokalee Foundation
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
lifeinnaples.net

THE VILLAGE SCHOOL OF NAPLES NAMES NEW DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

The Village School of Naples, an independent school serving students in Preschool through 12th grade, today announced the appointment of Sean Kaschak as its new Director of Marketing and Communications. In this role, Kaschak will oversee the strategic marketing and communications efforts at The Village School. Kaschak is a multi-faceted...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy