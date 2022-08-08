Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
WJLA
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day!
Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day and if you’re lucky, you may catch some of these talented artist at a pop-up street performance like the recent sighting in DC’s historic U Street corridor in front of Ben’s Chili Bowl. Get your tickets now at www.universoulcircus.com.
Videos of Flooding in Washington D.C. Are Crazy
Washington D.C. was hit with a storm that caused crazy flooding Wednesday night.
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
aerotechnews.com
Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WJLA
Rise in carjackings in DC continues; lawmakers thought issue would be solved 30 years ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — As D.C. struggles with a spike in carjackings nowadays, such was also the case in the early 1990s. Councilmember Harold Brazil got the council to pass unanimously a bill in the 90s establishing a 15-year minimum prison sentence if a gun were involved in a carjacking, a seven-year minimum if no gun was involved and no bail if arrested.
thehillishome.com
Lost Capitol Hill: More on Pontius Stelle
Last week, we looked at Pontius Stelle’s first hotels on Capitol Hill, ending with his buying the old Tunnicliff’s hotel. As it turned out, Stelle’s tenure in this building was quite short. About a year and a half later, he moved one block to the south, to a new set of buildings that had been erected by Daniel Carroll. Consisting of five connected houses, the set was known as “Carroll’s Row.”
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Augusta Free Press
Infrastructure act funding to provide $3 million of improvements in Spotsylvania County
Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making its way to Spotsylvania County with $3 million for improvements to U.S. Route 1. U.S. Route 1, formerly known as Jefferson Davis Highway in the city of Fredericksburg and now called Patriot Highway, stretches north and south from Washington, D.C. to Raleigh, North Carolina.
WTOP
Lady Gaga rocks Nats Park as ‘Born This Way Foundation’ aids DC charities
The inimitable Lady Gaga rocks Nationals Park Monday night with her “Chromatica Ball” summer stadium tour, and while in town, her Born This Way Foundation is helping local charities. “Lady Gaga is so excited to be back in Washington, D.C., today, performing tonight at Nationals Park,” Executive Director...
wcti12.com
Family asks for cards, emails to celebrate WWII Tuskegee Airman's 100th birthday
WASHINGTON (WJLA/TND) — A World War II Tuskegee Airman celebrated a big milestone Monday as he turned 100 years old. His family is hoping you might help mark his centenary birthday with a bit of fanfare. Lt. John Curry and his wife are longtime residents in the nation's capital...
WTOP
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC
For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
Stimulus 2022: Assistance up to $1,800 available to help pay energy bills in DC
Residents in Washington, D.C., may be eligible for assistance of up to $1,800 to cover their energy costs.
multihousingnews.com
WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project
The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
popville.com
Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park
Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
themunchonline.com
1720 Michigan Ave NE
Cozy and comfortable 3Bd/2.5Bth SF home on an oversized corner lot in Michigan Park neighborhood of NE DC! - Welcome home to this cozy and comfortable 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single-family home on an oversized corner lot in Michigan Park neighborhood of NE DC. The main level features an updated kitchen, dining room, and large family room with a 1/2 bath. The upper level has three large bedrooms with 2 full baths. The lower level is large and fully finished and has been used as a 4th bedroom in the past. There is a beautiful 3 season porch off the kitchen(furniture will convey) with direct access into an oversized beautifully landscaped corner lot, off-street parking for 3 cars, and ample street parking. Minutes to South Dakota Ave and Rhode Island Ave/Rt-1 provide easy access to downtown DC and into Maryland. Walking distance to Michigan Avenue toward Universities, schools, cafes, shopping, and dining. Pets case by case. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
