ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day!

Universoul Circus returns to the Washington, DC area through Labor Day and if you’re lucky, you may catch some of these talented artist at a pop-up street performance like the recent sighting in DC’s historic U Street corridor in front of Ben’s Chili Bowl. Get your tickets now at www.universoulcircus.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
thehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: More on Pontius Stelle

Last week, we looked at Pontius Stelle’s first hotels on Capitol Hill, ending with his buying the old Tunnicliff’s hotel. As it turned out, Stelle’s tenure in this building was quite short. About a year and a half later, he moved one block to the south, to a new set of buildings that had been erected by Daniel Carroll. Consisting of five connected houses, the set was known as “Carroll’s Row.”
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Online Casino#Online Gambling#Poker#Mybookie#Slots
WTOP

Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
multihousingnews.com

WC Smith JV Lands $95M for DC Affordable Housing Project

The 130-unit development will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income. A joint venture between WC Smith and Anacostia Economic Development Corp. has landed $37 million in tax-exempt bonds and $33.8 million in LIHTC equity from The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency, for the development of the fully affordable Terrace Manor in Washington, D.C. All 130 units of the project will be set aside for individuals earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today in Coming CVS Closures – Brightwood Park

Thanks to Zach for sharing: “It looks like the longtime CVS located at 5227 Georgia Avenue NW is closing permanently beginning Friday, September 16! It’d make a great location for a transit-accessible mixed use dense residential/commercial building!”. 5227 Georgia Avenue, NW. Missed Connection – DCA Sunday (8/7)
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1720 Michigan Ave NE

Cozy and comfortable 3Bd/2.5Bth SF home on an oversized corner lot in Michigan Park neighborhood of NE DC! - Welcome home to this cozy and comfortable 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single-family home on an oversized corner lot in Michigan Park neighborhood of NE DC. The main level features an updated kitchen, dining room, and large family room with a 1/2 bath. The upper level has three large bedrooms with 2 full baths. The lower level is large and fully finished and has been used as a 4th bedroom in the past. There is a beautiful 3 season porch off the kitchen(furniture will convey) with direct access into an oversized beautifully landscaped corner lot, off-street parking for 3 cars, and ample street parking. Minutes to South Dakota Ave and Rhode Island Ave/Rt-1 provide easy access to downtown DC and into Maryland. Walking distance to Michigan Avenue toward Universities, schools, cafes, shopping, and dining. Pets case by case. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy