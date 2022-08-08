Read full article on original website
2d ago
why don't they fire all Supervisors who keep making the wrong decisions and penalties for mid management are in order. they buy the kmart building to turn into a homeless camp yet they have the hospital building setting vacant it don't make sense, I say fire those who are not working to help the community get out of poverty.
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Supervisors Vote to Put One Cent Retail Tax on November Ballot
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – As expected, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors last night unanimously approved a measure putting a one cent retail sales tax on the ballot in November’s general election. Prior to the meeting, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith had voiced concerns over potential cuts to public safety, if revenue was not increased.
goldcountrymedia.com
Town of Loomis tries again to sell W&W Moulding property
For the third time in recent years, the town of Loomis is trying to sell and develop the vacant, four-acre Moulding property on Taylor Road in downtown Loomis. Loomis Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to release a request for proposal to develop the former lumber mill. Loomis town officials want to only sell the parcel to a developer who has a business plan that will enhance downtown.
capradio.org
Sacramento amends ballot measure that would ban homeless encampments. What voters should know
A measure that could ban homeless encampments on public property and require the city of Sacramento to build shelters is headed to November ballots with some new changes. The City Council voted Tuesday 7-2 to amend the so-called “Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022,” citing the need for better collaboration with the county.
kubaradio.com
Options Weighted for Former Kmart Building on Gray Avenue
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – What to do with the former Kmart building on Gray Avenue in Yuba City? That was the topic at yesterday’s meeting of the Sutter County Real Estate Committee, as they analyzed various options. At present, the committee is planning to use the location for Sutter...
Mountain Democrat
Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project
CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
Mountain Democrat
Major mistakes on homeless camp
You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
kubaradio.com
YCUSD May Deny Charter School Following Staff Objections
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – After a report was released this week by the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees regarding standards set for charter schools, district employees are now urging the board to deny entry for New Pacific School. The controversy is over claims made by Pacific Charter Institute, a homeschooling and independent study organization, with the report saying “Staff does not believe that the ambitious program described…can realistically be implemented….If..the Charter School will be able to support its teachers with the professional development and training needed..”
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sunset Whitney Phase I improvements nearly done
With East Trails Phase I improvements finishing up, the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved the next step for the 180-acre Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. The city bought approximately 184 acres of the shuttered Rocklin Golf Club in 2018. The land became the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area that the city of Rocklin is working to turn into parkland.
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova manufacturing company enthused by passing of CHIPS and Science Act
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Before its products and tools are shipped around the country – including to companies within the semiconductor chip industry – Tri Tool Technologies’ products are designed and built at the company’s Rancho Cordova facility. Chris Belle, CEO of Tri Tool, said...
Roseville roundabout aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new roundabout is in the works for the city of Roseville. The project starts the week of August 15 that aims to make streets safer for cars and pedestrians. The roundabout will be at the center of Washington, Lincoln and All America City Boulevard. Helen...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
kubaradio.com
Sutter Health Workers Report Lost Wages
(Sacramento, CA) — Thousands of registered nurses from Sutter Health say their wages are falling short because of payroll errors. Officials with the Sacramento based medical center said they have a new system for human resources and payroll, which is causing some issues. Two unions representing Sutter workers told...
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment
If you’re a current or new renter in the Sacramento area, you probably already realize that rents have increased substantially over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by almost 10 percent year-over-year. You’ll need to pay approximately $1,600 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom, according to the most recent rental data.
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.
FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County
AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
KCRA.com
Sacramento teacher recorded pledging allegiance to Antifa given 3 years' pay to resign
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California teacher has received three years' pay in exchange for his resignation after he was secretlyrecorded by a conservative activist group professing his allegiance to Antifa, which in turn led the school district to find "clear violations of political activity" inside his classroom. KCRA...
