Sutter County, CA

Comments / 3

rjg2017alb
2d ago

why don't they fire all Supervisors who keep making the wrong decisions and penalties for mid management are in order. they buy the kmart building to turn into a homeless camp yet they have the hospital building setting vacant it don't make sense, I say fire those who are not working to help the community get out of poverty.

4
kubaradio.com

Sutter County Supervisors Vote to Put One Cent Retail Tax on November Ballot

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – As expected, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors last night unanimously approved a measure putting a one cent retail sales tax on the ballot in November’s general election. Prior to the meeting, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith had voiced concerns over potential cuts to public safety, if revenue was not increased.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Town of Loomis tries again to sell W&W Moulding property

For the third time in recent years, the town of Loomis is trying to sell and develop the vacant, four-acre Moulding property on Taylor Road in downtown Loomis. Loomis Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to release a request for proposal to develop the former lumber mill. Loomis town officials want to only sell the parcel to a developer who has a business plan that will enhance downtown.
LOOMIS, CA
kubaradio.com

Options Weighted for Former Kmart Building on Gray Avenue

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – What to do with the former Kmart building on Gray Avenue in Yuba City? That was the topic at yesterday’s meeting of the Sutter County Real Estate Committee, as they analyzed various options. At present, the committee is planning to use the location for Sutter...
YUBA CITY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project

CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
CAMINO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Major mistakes on homeless camp

You just can’t make this stuff up. The board gets close to approving a homeless camp and has to start over because Supervisor Wendy Thomas forgot that she owns a number of properties on Broadway but didn’t recuse herself. But that’s only one problem. Next the supervisors want...
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA
kubaradio.com

YCUSD May Deny Charter School Following Staff Objections

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – After a report was released this week by the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees regarding standards set for charter schools, district employees are now urging the board to deny entry for New Pacific School. The controversy is over claims made by Pacific Charter Institute, a homeschooling and independent study organization, with the report saying “Staff does not believe that the ambitious program described…can realistically be implemented….If..the Charter School will be able to support its teachers with the professional development and training needed..”
YUBA CITY, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Sunset Whitney Phase I improvements nearly done

With East Trails Phase I improvements finishing up, the Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved the next step for the 180-acre Sunset Whitney Recreation Area. The city bought approximately 184 acres of the shuttered Rocklin Golf Club in 2018. The land became the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area that the city of Rocklin is working to turn into parkland.
ROCKLIN, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage

OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nevada City and surrounding area without power

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Sutter Health Workers Report Lost Wages

(Sacramento, CA) — Thousands of registered nurses from Sutter Health say their wages are falling short because of payroll errors. Officials with the Sacramento based medical center said they have a new system for human resources and payroll, which is causing some issues. Two unions representing Sutter workers told...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartment

If you’re a current or new renter in the Sacramento area, you probably already realize that rents have increased substantially over the last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone up by almost 10 percent year-over-year. You’ll need to pay approximately $1,600 a month in rent for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,950 for a two-bedroom, according to the most recent rental data.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes Now Open and Amenities Coming Soon to Regency at Folsom Ranch Community Near Sacramento, Calif.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of 15 model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch, an exclusive gated 55+ master-planned community featuring an array of luxury home designs with access to premium resort-style amenities, dog parks, and miles of outdoor trails and biking paths in Folsom, California.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Controversial soccer fields at Bayside Church get approval by Placer County

AUBURN – A proposal for multiple soccer fields has a community split.In Granite Bay, Bayside Church wants to build the space without any taxpayer money. The Placer County Board of Supervisors spent hours Tuesday listening to a fiery debate to appeal plans for soccer fields at the mega-church.During public comment, a critic said a letter circulated with even some church members believing Bayside is going too far with the project. An opposition flyer obtained by CBS13 shows a lit stadium with massive seating.The actual plan does have lights, but there are no bleachers or seating in the project."People want to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

