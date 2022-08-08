(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – After a report was released this week by the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees regarding standards set for charter schools, district employees are now urging the board to deny entry for New Pacific School. The controversy is over claims made by Pacific Charter Institute, a homeschooling and independent study organization, with the report saying “Staff does not believe that the ambitious program described…can realistically be implemented….If..the Charter School will be able to support its teachers with the professional development and training needed..”

