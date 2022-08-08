ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

SCSO Seek Help in Credit Card Theft

(SCSO release) – On 08/05/2022 at approximately 2:08 am, a male subject stole a wallet out of a vehicle on West Ridge Road in Sutter, CA. The male subject then used the victims credit cards throughout Sutter County. We need your help in identifying this individual, please contact the...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Pilot Killed Yesterday in Colusa County Crash

(Colusa County, CA) – The Colusa County Sheriff’s office is reporting a fatal airplane crash yesterday morning at 11:06, in the area of McDermott Road at the Glen-Colusa County line at Maxwell. Responding personnel confirmed the unidentified pilot was deceased at the scene, however the official cause of death is undetermined at this time.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir

EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened. The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby. So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care. Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
CHICO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]

2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Public Safety
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County DA's Office demands answers on decision for release of Darnell Erby

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is requesting answers surrounding the early release of Darnell Erby, a prior defendant from Placer County, who was arrested and charged in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of a Sacramento woman on July 19, 2022. On Aug. 8, the Placer County...
kubaradio.com

Abduction Investigation Underway, Teen Missing

(Truckee, CA) — Authorities in Placer County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kiely Rodni was last seen late Friday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Kiely’s mom, says she wants her daughter home and the disappearance is being investigated as a possible abduction.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer

CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP

WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
WOODLAND, CA

