kubaradio.com
SCSO Seek Help in Credit Card Theft
(SCSO release) – On 08/05/2022 at approximately 2:08 am, a male subject stole a wallet out of a vehicle on West Ridge Road in Sutter, CA. The male subject then used the victims credit cards throughout Sutter County. We need your help in identifying this individual, please contact the...
kubaradio.com
Reward Now Offered For Teenage Girl Missing from Truckee – Surveillance Photo Released
(Placer County, CA) — Officials in Placer County are still looking for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. The teen disappeared from a party at the Prosser Family Campground near Truckee Friday night and her family said a 50-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information that leads to her return. Rodni’s Silver...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County's oldest cold case is solved. DNA testing leads to Nancy Bennallack's killer
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More than five decades after Nancy Bennallack was stabbed to death in her Sacramento County apartment bedroom, her cold case has been solved with the same technology used to solve the Golden State Killer’s case, authorities said. “Time is the justice that examines all...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Reno
Placer County Sheriff's deputy arrests teen after pursuit
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A teenage boy was arrested after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Placer County. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 28 in North Lake Tahoe on Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. The deputy exited his patrol car and attempted to contact the driver when the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle but lost sight of it.
kubaradio.com
Pilot Killed Yesterday in Colusa County Crash
(Colusa County, CA) – The Colusa County Sheriff’s office is reporting a fatal airplane crash yesterday morning at 11:06, in the area of McDermott Road at the Glen-Colusa County line at Maxwell. Responding personnel confirmed the unidentified pilot was deceased at the scene, however the official cause of death is undetermined at this time.
Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir
EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened. The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby. So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care. Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital.
Search for missing teen in Placer County investigated as an abduction, sheriff’s office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to FOX40. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to FOX40. Kiely was last seen […]
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
1 Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Woodland (Woodland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred on State Route 113 just north of West Covell Boulevard when a woman was struck by a [..]
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
Elk Grove solo collision kills one person after car rolled multiple times
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County DA's Office demands answers on decision for release of Darnell Erby
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is requesting answers surrounding the early release of Darnell Erby, a prior defendant from Placer County, who was arrested and charged in connection to the brutal murder and dismemberment of a Sacramento woman on July 19, 2022. On Aug. 8, the Placer County...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest men suspected of stealing Camp Fire settlement money cashed out by woman
CHICO, Calif. - After months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the robbery of a woman that took place at the Chico Marketplace in April, according to the Chico Police Department. On April 28 at approximately 5:45 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to a report...
kubaradio.com
Abduction Investigation Underway, Teen Missing
(Truckee, CA) — Authorities in Placer County are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kiely Rodni was last seen late Friday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, Kiely’s mom, says she wants her daughter home and the disappearance is being investigated as a possible abduction.
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
KSBW.com
Here's what we know about the case of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni in Truckee
It has been three days since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni disappeared in Truckee. She was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground, in an area known to locals as "The Sanctuary." Here's what KCRA 3 knows so far. What's the latest in the investigation?. According to the Placer...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for battery on a Peace Officer
CHICO, Calif. - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to battery on a Peace Officer resulting in serious bodily injury Tuesday evening, says Chico Police Department. At 6:15 p.m., the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a call at a retail store in the 2500 block of Notre...
Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
