ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Knights football returns to the Kingdom

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Jackson Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Jackson Academy who has a new head coach this year. Aubrey Blackwell takes over the Raider program and he hopes to instill a culture that is taught throughout the school not just the varsity team.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boswell#Christian#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kickoff#Winston Academy#Jackson Academy#Starkville Academy#Simpson Academy#East Rankin Academy#Heritage Academy
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy