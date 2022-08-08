Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Lady Flashes run winning streak to three by beating Jackson Academy
For the first time in a long time, St. Aloysius’ softball team has a bonafide winning streak going. Kyeligh Cooper racked up 14 strikeouts in a complete-game victory, and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Lady Flashes to a 7-2 win over Jackson Academy on Tuesday.
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
H.S. Football Previews: Jackson Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Jackson Academy who has a new head coach this year. Aubrey Blackwell takes over the Raider program and he hopes to instill a culture that is taught throughout the school not just the varsity team.
MLive.com
Devastating playoff upset has Vicksburg fired up for 2022 football season
VICKSBURG, MI – Vicksburg’s 2021 high school football season can be summed up by tweaking a familiar quote from ancient Rome: “The Bulldogs won The Bone, but lost the war.”. After keeping the Swine Bone rivalry trophy in Vicksburg for the third consecutive year with a 46-27...
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
