Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Lake County Planning Commission to discuss cannabis projects, school proposal
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Planning Commission is set to discuss several cannabis grows and a proposal for a new school this week. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the board chambers on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes St., Lakeport.
Lake County News
Kelseyville Sunrise Rotary becomes first Blue Zones Project Approved organization In Lake County
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Blue Zones Project Lake County announced that Rotary Club of Kelseyville Sunrise is the first organization in Lake County that has achieved designation as Blue Zones Project Approved. Kelseyville Sunrise Rotary successfully completed the review process with guidance from Kamlin Fasano, organization lead for Blue Zones...
mendofever.com
‘If There is a Lack of Fiscal Leadership at the County Level, It Lies With the Board Itself’—Former CEO Angelo on Mendo’s Budget Showdown
Mendocino County’s former chief executive on Tuesday denounced statements from the current Board of Supervisors about the county’s financial health. Carmel Angelo restated past contentions that county reserves totaled $20 million when she retired earlier this year, and that the board was fully briefed on the county’s state of finances going into a jail construction project and labor negotiations with county employees.
Willits News
Mendocino County history: 1992 –’Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’
Following is a news article about a big step the City of Ukiah took in the summer of 1992 toward acquiring the property that today is Observatory Park at 432 Observatory Ave. ‘Everybody wins in swap for old observatory site’. Ukiah is one step closer to establishing a long-sought-after historic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Sonoma County Well Regulations Changes Kicked Down the Road
Possible changes to Sonoma County’s well regulations will have to wait. The Board of Supervisors decided not to adopt changes during Tuesday’s meeting, saying there needs to be more studies, analysis and public outreach. The proposed changes are meant to put the county’s well ordinance in line with California’s Public Trust Doctrine, which says local governments must protect certain waterways for public uses, like commerce, recreation, navigation, and habitat. The main waterways classified as so-called public trust resources in Sonoma County are the Russian River, Petaluma River, and Sonoma Creek. The board is considering regulations that would require applicants for wells to undergo a review of potential impacts to any nearby public trust resources.
Lake County News
Caltrans seeks community feedback on Highway 20 wildlife overcrossing in Colusa County
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Caltrans is hosting a community open house next week to seek public comments about a proposed wildlife overcrossing on State Highway 20 in Colusa County. The event will be Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St. Community...
Lake County News
City of Lakeport seeking art for Lakefront Park; proposals due Sept. 19
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport is seeking proposals for mid-range to large-scale sculptural and/or innovative, mixed or multimedia installations to be showcased in the new lakefront park development in downtown Lakeport at 800 and 810 N. Main St. Awards to successful applicants will range from $5,000 to...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission to discuss warehouse and housing projects
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission is set to consider projects this week that include a new warehouse and a housing project that features both apartments and houses near Westside Park. The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the council chambers at Lakeport...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Athena House closes, what next for Sonoma County treatment?
Where can people struggling with substance abuse in Sonoma County go to get help? And who will provide it? Just some of the questions being raised after Athena House, the thirty-three year-old treatment center in Santa Rosa, closed its doors in July. For Jasmine Palmer, a former patient at Athena House, its closure will leave a large void. “Our county is number three in the state for the most fatal overdoses…so this population, they need more services," Palmer told KRCB News. "And it’s near and dear to my heart because I went through the program in 2011, and I know what it’s...
Lake County News
Middletown Area Town Hall to get project updates, discuss bylaws Aug. 11
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week to get updates on local projects and consider a bylaws amendment. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St, Middletown. The meeting is open to the public.
Lake County News
Chris Ochs and Annette Lee team up and announce candidacy for MUSD School Board
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Hidden Valley Lake residents Chris Ochs and Annette Lee announced that they are running for the Middletown Unified School Board in this November’s election. As a team, they believe they have a strong set of complementary skills that can help successfully navigate and overcome the...
Update: Crews stop progress of vehicle and vegetation fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY -- Crews in the North Bay are responding to a vehicle fire that has spread to vegetation near Kelseyville Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the fire at 1:45 p.m., saying that crews from Cal Fire and local agencies were at the scene of a vehicle fire on the 4000 block of Pharo Place in Kelseyville. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to use caution if passing through. There were reports that the so-called Pharo Fire had grown to between one and 1.5 acres, spreading to several vehicles including boats before igniting nearby vegetation. As of about 2:47 p.m., Cal Fire said crews had stopped forward progress of the fire. Firefighters will remain in the area putting out hot spots and stopping flare-ups for the next few hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinlocalnews.com
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties
North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
sonomasun.com
Dear parents: School District’s letter as semester begins
Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! I hope this message finds you well-rested and recharged after our summer break. I would first like to welcome all employees and families who are new to our District. Our Human Resources department has been extremely busy over the summer recruiting and hiring many new teachers, administrators, and classified positions. I know you will join me in welcoming all those who are new to our community and school district.
Lake County News
Elections office issues remind of upcoming filing deadlines
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Registrar of Voters Office issued a reminder this week about the upcoming deadlines for those wishing to file for school and special district offices up for election on Nov. 8. The list of seats up for election can be found here. Interested persons desiring...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California
There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
Lake County News
LAKEPORT, Calif. — With Lakeport Unified School District students set to return to class on Thursday, Aug. 11, officials have issued a traffic advisory to ensure children get to school safely.
The Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Unified staff are reminding all drivers to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of the schools and on school grounds. Officials said they expect heavier than normal vehicle and pedestrian traffic near the school grounds in the mornings and afternoons. Officers will...
Lake County News
School starts in Lakeport Aug. 11; traffic advisory issued
LAKEPORT, Calif. — With Lakeport Unified School District students set to return to class on Thursday, Aug. 11, officials have issued a traffic advisory to ensure children get to school safely. The Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Unified staff are reminding all drivers to use extreme caution when traveling...
Comments / 0