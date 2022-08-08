Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota first responders endorse Amendment D
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid by supporting the passage of Constitutional Amendment “D”. Amy Marsh is with the state EMS Association. Marsh says Medicaid expansion is critical for health care in rural areas. Marsh says state voters should approve...
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
wnax.com
SD EMS Association Backs Amendment “D”
South Dakota’s first responders are joining the campaign to expand Medicaid by supporting the passage of Constitutional Amendment “D”. Marsh says Medicaid expansion is critical for health care in rural areas….. Marsh says state voters should approve the amendment in November….. The expansion would provide...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnax.com
The Weekend File – The Yankton County Commission & Vets Issues..
The Yankton County Commission got an update on veterans issues at their meeting this week. Vets Service Officer Cody Mangold had the report…https://soundcloud.com/wnax-radio/county-commission-edit-805?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. The Yankton County Commission, on the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News….
wnax.com
Noem To Appear At Dakotafest
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be attending Dakotafest scheduled next week at Mitchell. Noem will be hosting the Governor’s Food and Farm Partnership forum in coordination with South Dakota Farm Bureau. Niki Jones, Events Manager with Dakotafest farm show tells us more about the governor’s visit. Jones says South Dakota Farm Bureau president, Scott Vanderwal will moderate the forum. The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 noon in the Reaves Education Building located on the northwest corner of Dakotafest show grounds. Several demonstrations are scheduled for the upcoming Dakotafest farm show including tractor demonstrations. Admission to Dakotafest is set at $8 dollars at the gate, and $7 dollars in advance. Jones says people can go online at Dakotafest.com to obtain tickets.
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sdpb.org
Business owners request foot patrols, stricter ordinances at Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force meeting
Business owners and other residents offered their perspectives on the rising rates of homelessness during the second meeting of the Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force. The group is working to provide policy suggestions to the mayor and city council by the end of this year. Most of the 13 speakers...
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
kynt1450.com
Yankton City Redistributes Money for Aquatic Center
Last night the Yankton City Commission met for a budget working meeting to discuss the proposed budget. One of the main issues discussed was the possibility of moving some of the surplus money from the Huether Family Aquatics Center Construction Reserve Fund. The money in the Construction Reserve Fund can...
hubcityradio.com
Federal officials rolling out plan for charging network for electric vehicles in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Department of Transportation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is the plan submitted to federal officials outlining how South Dakota plans to roll out a charging network for E-Vs. Director of Planning and Engineering Mike Behm says some auto makers are looking to provide some charging infrastructure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnax.com
Yankton City Commission Considering Record Budget
The Yankton City Commission held a workshop Monday night to get an overview of next year’s budget. City Manager Amy Leon led the discussion….. Leon says the budget this year is driven by a number of special projects…. Leon says the budget also means changes in how...
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
kscj.com
NOEM CRITICIZES RAID ON TRUMP’S HOME
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE FBI RAID ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP’S HOME,. NOEM ISSUED A STATEMENT CALLING THE RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME AN UNPRECEDENTED POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT. NOEM SAYS THEY’VE BEEN AFTER TRUMP AS A CANDIDATE, AS...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
Comments / 0