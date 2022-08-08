Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
College Football Analyst Reveals Most "Anticipated" Game This Year
The college football season is upon us and with that comes some of the best games of the year. Texas A&M and Alabama are to square off against each other, as are Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oklahoma-Texas, Georgia-Florida, Clemson-Notre Dame, and so many more. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has named the...
Tudor Dixon's Chances of Beating Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan: Polls
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon as his pick for the GOP's gubernatorial nomination on Friday, describing her as a "conservative warrior."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
NPR
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
247Sports
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
MSNBC
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent
If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install. Happening Today /
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Detroit Lions lose fourth young player to retirement in last two months
Ex-Ferris State OL Zein Obeid joins Corey Sutton and Jermain Waller as undrafted rookies who have retired since June
racer.com
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix
The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions’ on HBO Max, Where Hope Springs Eternal for a Downtrodden Franchise
One of the most lionized products in the lengthy history of NFL Films returns this year with actual lions: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is now on HBO Max. Well, not actual big-cat lions like you’d see on the savannah, but guys like galumpy quarterback Jared Goff, human soundbite Jamaal Williams and OTT-earnest overcaffeinated head coach Dan Campbell, who we’ve seen on TV losing the living shit out of football games. The historically futile/snakebitten/just-plain-awful franchise gets Hard Knocks scrutiny for the first time, and considering the series serially focuses on a team coming off an awful season, it’s about time.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
NFL・
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
Comments / 2