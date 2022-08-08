ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And there are notable primaries for U.S. House seats, including Rep. Peter Meijer trying to fend off a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens put in the same district due to redistricting.
'I just worked my tail off': Michigan Democrat beats fellow incumbent

Happening Today /
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Work starts on downtown Detroit Grand Prix

The City of Detroit has started the process of repaving some of the roadways that will be used when IndyCar returns in 2023 for the Detroit Grand Prix. Promoted by Penske Entertainment, the venue’s shift from Belle Isle back to its original site in downtown Detroit will feature a new 1.7-mile, 10-turn layout run around General Motors’ global headquarters using sections on Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street and Rivard.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions’ on HBO Max, Where Hope Springs Eternal for a Downtrodden Franchise

One of the most lionized products in the lengthy history of NFL Films returns this year with actual lions: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is now on HBO Max. Well, not actual big-cat lions like you’d see on the savannah, but guys like galumpy quarterback Jared Goff, human soundbite Jamaal Williams and OTT-earnest overcaffeinated head coach Dan Campbell, who we’ve seen on TV losing the living shit out of football games. The historically futile/snakebitten/just-plain-awful franchise gets Hard Knocks scrutiny for the first time, and considering the series serially focuses on a team coming off an awful season, it’s about time.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show

Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
