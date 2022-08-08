Read full article on original website
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Charged in April Double Shooting
A Rochester man has been charged in a double shooting from this past April. 28-year-old Jayvar Lewis faces 3 weapons charges. Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were shot during an altercation on North Plymouth Avenue. Both victims survived the shooting.
Rochester man found guilty for 2021 hatchet murder
Rivera will be sentenced on September 14 in front of New York State Supreme Court Justice Renzi
Man accused of slaying Rochester Police officer pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a Rochester Police officer and wounding another is facing new charges. Kelvin Vickers is accused of shooting Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, two members of RPD's tactical unit, on Bauman Street on July 21. Mazurkiewicz died hours later at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded inside her home by gunfire.
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
Rochester Police investigate shooting on North Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center late Monday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 700 North Street after receiving a report that multiple rounds were fired. When police arrived to the area, they discovered...
26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
Nairy was the city's 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal.
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
'It was horrible to witness': Deadly House of Mercy stabbing leaves dozens displaced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is learning more about the tragic and disturbing incident Sunday evening at House of Mercy, a Rochester homeless shelter, that left one man dead and another seriously injured. “It’s a sad thing that an innocent man lost his life,” said Richard, who was among...
RPD, community groups work with Rochester residents to tackle gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is increasing efforts to connect with neighbors on streets where gun violence has residents living in fear. On Wednesday afternoon, RPD hosted the city's second "Walking One-Stop" at International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue to meet neighbors and share resources and services to help reduce gun violence.
'I don't want it to end like this': Family mourns Rochester teen slain outside his home
Rochester, N.Y. — A family is seeking justice after a teen was murdered coming home from work. Jaquise Davis, 16, was gunned down on the steps of his Pennsylvania Avenue home Monday night. "His five-year-old brother saw him laying down there on the ground. His sister - they don’t...
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing in Rochester
Rochester Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Investigators say Neveah Hawkins is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Joseph Avenue in the city of Rochester, at 10:30 PM on Saturday. She is believed to be on foot and in the local area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police.
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
