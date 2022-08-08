ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fox News

Perseid meteor shower begins: When, where to see it

The Perseids – one of the biggest meteor showers of the year – have returned this summer. According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 will be a great opportunity for skywatchers to catch the show. However, a full moon could negatively impact the view...
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
IFLScience

Watch A Comet Getting Destroyed By The Sun

Goodbye little comet, we barely knew you. The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), a collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, observed a comet over the weekend getting brighter as it approached closer and closer to the Sun – until the heat was too much and the comet was destroyed. Shared online by solar physicist Dr Keith Strong, the comet was less a sungrazer and more of a "sun diver".
Thrillist

The Last Supermoon of the Year Appears This Week

This year's string of supermoons comes to a close in August. The full moon arrives on August 11. It's the final of a series of summer supermoons and the last one we'll have in 2022. The photogenic sturgeon moon will be slightly larger and brighter than the average full moon. Though, for many stargazers, the full moon isn't such a welcome sight this month.
BBC

Northern Lights create Norfolk coast summer showcase

Aurora hunters were given a treat in the early hours of Monday when the Northern Lights created a display of "pillars and greens" visible to the naked eye. A clear night sky, a set moon and several solar flares created the perfect conditions to see the aurora off the Norfolk coast, which, when photographed, also revealed purple hues.
UPI News

Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower

The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year. Supermoon season kicked off in June, followed by an encore in July. The third and final of the series...
DOPE Quick Reads

Early August Perseids Meteor Shower Predicted to Flop; Still, Common Historical Beliefs and Rituals Vary Across Nations

Perseids meteor showerESO/S. Guisard, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. According to NASA, peaking between midnight and dawn on August 13, the Perseids Meteor shower is known to bring dazzling meteors, viewable by the naked eye. Meteor showers are "debris trails from comets." NASA reports that Perseids usually delivers between 50 to 100 "shooting stars" per hour at its height. This year though, it is likely that the brilliant glow of the full Moon "will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best." See below a video of images from the 2021 Perseid meteor shower. [ii]

