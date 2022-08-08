Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Democrat
Paving rescheduled on Camino Safety Project
CAMINO — Caltrans District 3 and the El Dorado County Department of Transportation are notifying the traveling public that the section of Carson Road within the ongoing Highway 50 Camino Safety Project reopened temporarily this week. Carson Road between Robindale Drive and Carson Court, which was originally closed July...
Mountain Democrat
Trip to Green test vexes some, impresses others
This past weekend’s Trip to Green experiment, while confounding some, went off without a hitch, according to officials in charge of the pilot project. On Saturday and Sunday Highway 50 traffic lights through downtown Placerville were set to green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. North and southbound travel across the highway at Canal Street, Spring Street and Bedford Avenue was closed, diverting local traffic to Mosquito Road or Placerville Drive. Right-hand turns onto and off Highway 50 remained available at Spring and Bedford. Detour and closure signs placed around town directed drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Traffic lights to stay green longer along Highway 50 in Placerville as part of a test
(KTXL) — Transportation officials are trying to help alleviate congestion along Highway 50 in the foothills near Placerville. The procedure is to simply keep traffic lights green for longer periods of time at certain times over several weekends. This as an experiment for transportation officials to see what works best.
KCRA.com
‘How do you justify using all that water?’: Sac Co. residents question Discovery Park sod project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A big open space at Sacramento County's Discovery Park is now the site of a project that caught Eric Johnson's attention. A daily user of the park's bike trail and frequent parkgoer, Johnson, who lives just two miles away, took notice of work underway on the north side of the park in recent weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
goldcountrymedia.com
Town of Loomis tries again to sell W&W Moulding property
For the third time in recent years, the town of Loomis is trying to sell and develop the vacant, four-acre Moulding property on Taylor Road in downtown Loomis. Loomis Town Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to release a request for proposal to develop the former lumber mill. Loomis town officials want to only sell the parcel to a developer who has a business plan that will enhance downtown.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Early morning solo collision kills one person near Grant Line & Sunrise
Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews save man who fell while getting off boat in remote part of Union Valley Reservoir
EL DORADO COUNTY – Rescuers rushed to save a man who had fallen while getting off his boat at the Union Valley Reservoir on Tuesday. California Highway Patrol says one of their air units responded to help find the 67-year-old Greenwood man, who was reportedly out in a remote part of the reservoir when the fall happened. The man was soon located near his boat, but no good landing area could be found nearby. So, the air unit went and picked up an El Dorado County Fire Protection District firefighter and, along with a medic, they skidded back to the man and started patient care. Packing the man into his own boat, the rescuers were able to transport him over to the Union Valley boat ramp. There, the air unit was able to land and fly the victim over to Sutter Roseville Hospital.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley at the Fairgrounds
Grass Valley, Calif.- The Nevada County Fair returns to the beautiful fairgrounds in Grass Valley for four action-packed days this August 10- 14, 2021. The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am to 11 pm daily. Carnival run begins at 11:00 am. Take advantage of the FREE parking at...
kubaradio.com
Pilot Killed Yesterday in Colusa County Crash
(Colusa County, CA) – The Colusa County Sheriff’s office is reporting a fatal airplane crash yesterday morning at 11:06, in the area of McDermott Road at the Glen-Colusa County line at Maxwell. Responding personnel confirmed the unidentified pilot was deceased at the scene, however the official cause of death is undetermined at this time.
kubaradio.com
Options Weighted for Former Kmart Building on Gray Avenue
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – What to do with the former Kmart building on Gray Avenue in Yuba City? That was the topic at yesterday’s meeting of the Sutter County Real Estate Committee, as they analyzed various options. At present, the committee is planning to use the location for Sutter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries Near Placerville
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Killed in 2-Car Crash on Garden Highway [Sacramento, CA]
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision on Northgate Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:48 a.m., near Northgate Boulevard on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the auto accident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that two vehicles collided...
No leads for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni as search continues with dogs, by boat, by divers, by air and by foot
3:10 p.m. update: There are no new leads in the search for Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. During a media briefing on Wednesday, now five days into the search for the 16-year-old, Nevada County Sheriff's Captain Sam Brown said they are gathering information. ...
Highway 113 crash ends with one women dead, says Woodland CHP
WOODLAND -- A woman was killed on Highway 113 Tuesday afternoon in a crash.According to the Woodland California Highway Patrol, the woman walked onto State Route 113 just north of W Covell Blvd.At some point, she was struck by what is described as a small sedan.The driver and the passenger of the vehicle had no injuries and stayed on the scene to speak with the police.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Supervisors Vote to Put One Cent Retail Tax on November Ballot
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – As expected, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors last night unanimously approved a measure putting a one cent retail sales tax on the ballot in November’s general election. Prior to the meeting, Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith had voiced concerns over potential cuts to public safety, if revenue was not increased.
Comments / 0