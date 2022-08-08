SACRAMENTO – The suspect who was barricaded in a Sacramento home has now been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. The scene is along the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle. Sacramento police said officers responded just before 1 a.m. to do a welfare check of a person reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers said they also soon learned that the person had reportedly armed himself with a sword. A woman and two young children who were inside the home were allegedly held against their will and not allowed to leave, police said. Crisis negotiators responded to the scene and officers spent the next more than seven hours trying to de-escalate the situation. A little after 8 a.m., police announced that an officer-involved shooting had occurred. The suspect has been taken to the hospital for treatment, but no information on their condition has been released. No officers nor any of the other people who were in the home were hurt, police said. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Expect a large police presence in the neighborhood through the morning as police investigate the scene.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO