Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Fair volunteers still needed for upcoming weekend
The Williamson County Fair is in full swing and they are still looking for volunteers to work this upcoming weekend. Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chair Diane Giddens said that the fair is in need of volunteers throughout the upcoming weekend, with about 80 volunteers needed on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Little 1’s Farming exhibit.
Nashville Humane rescues 40 beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Forty flappy-eared beagles will soon be up for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association after the organization joined in the effort to rescue the dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia.
williamsonhomepage.com
Third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble set for Sept. 9
The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9. The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29. This...
williamsonhomepage.com
Artist Profile: Newcomer to Franklin adds a guitar chair to lineup of custom furniture
Will Winton is no musician, but he may have hit the perfect note through what he calls his guitar chair. It’s a custom-made wooden seat that offers comfort and practicality for guitar players who prefer to sit while picking in their studio or on stage. Winton, who moved to Franklin last February from Sewanee, said his chairs are slowly but surely gaining notice.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
williamsonhomepage.com
Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation president, to retire
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee founder and President Ellen Eskind Lehman plans to retire at the end of the year. Lehman founded the organization in 1991 and in the three ensuing decades has seen it contribute more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations, according to a foundation announcement. The CFMT board has formed a search committee to find a replacement for Lehman.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors
COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales
The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Popular Nashville Restaurant Closing Its Doors After Nearly 12 Years
"After 11 1/2 years we have decided to follow a new path."
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
WSMV
Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
smokeybarn.com
Festival To Reenact Bank Robbery Of Frank & Jesse James In Springfield August 27th
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Robertson County Museum & Historical Society will be hosting The Last Days of Frank & Jesse James Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022 on the Courthouse Square in Springfield, Tennessee and will. include a reenactment of a bank robbery (AT NOON), food...
