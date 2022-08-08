ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County Fair volunteers still needed for upcoming weekend

The Williamson County Fair is in full swing and they are still looking for volunteers to work this upcoming weekend. Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chair Diane Giddens said that the fair is in need of volunteers throughout the upcoming weekend, with about 80 volunteers needed on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Little 1’s Farming exhibit.
williamsonhomepage.com

Third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble set for Sept. 9

The Huff Project's third annual Chip-In' for Lung Cancer Scramble will be taking place on Sept. 9. The Huff Project was founded in 2018 by Centennial high school teacher and former professional baseball player Stephen Huff, who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at the age of 29. This...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Profile: Newcomer to Franklin adds a guitar chair to lineup of custom furniture

Will Winton is no musician, but he may have hit the perfect note through what he calls his guitar chair. It’s a custom-made wooden seat that offers comfort and practicality for guitar players who prefer to sit while picking in their studio or on stage. Winton, who moved to Franklin last February from Sewanee, said his chairs are slowly but surely gaining notice.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ellen Lehman, Community Foundation president, to retire

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee founder and President Ellen Eskind Lehman plans to retire at the end of the year. Lehman founded the organization in 1991 and in the three ensuing decades has seen it contribute more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations, according to a foundation announcement. The CFMT board has formed a search committee to find a replacement for Lehman.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKR

Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together

Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
OCOEE, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales

The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food

Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Residents share concerns over recent coyote attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman in East Nashville is mourning the loss of her cat. She said a coyote attacked it. This comes after another family in Green Hills said they lost their dogs to coyotes earlier this summer. Deborah Leeper is a TWRA licensed rehabber. She said after...
NASHVILLE, TN

