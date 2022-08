PIERRE, S.D. (DRGNews.com) – The future of collegiate baseball in Pierre is up in the air after the collapse of the Expedition League. Owner Steve Wagner has folded the Pierre Trappers after a tumultuous fifth season in the Expedition League, also owned by Wagner. Only four teams began play this season in the Expedition League, with two choosing to end their seasons a month early amid frustrations and accusations of mismanagement by Wagner, who had lost most of the other teams in the league to Independent League Baseball last fall after similar complaints.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO