Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash
Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
ATV Accident Claims 13-Year-Old Boy’s Life in Wayne County
A 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon. State Police were called to a home on Brick Schoolhouse Road in Huron during the noon hour for a serious ATV injury. Troopers took over life saving techniques from the caller after arriving on scene. The teen was airlifted to Strong and passed away a short time later.
waynetimes.com
Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
WHEC TV-10
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies after serious crash in Champion
A Warren man has died following a crash in Champion on Monday.
13 WHAM
Family speaks after alleged drunk driver crashes through Scottsville home
Rochester, N.Y. — "It's kind of sad," remarked 14-year-old Ellie as she and her mom, Stephanie Zajac looked at their Scottsville home. Early Monday morning they were woken up to a thunderous noise when police say a drunk driver plowed through their home on Rochester St. The family of...
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
New details emerge in weekend shooting of woman traveling in car in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — DeWitt police Monday released details of a shooting that left a car passenger with wounds in both legs Saturday night. Police said the 27-year-old woman told them she was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling north on Thompson Road near Interstate 690 when a vehicle in front stopped in the road.
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scottsville home deemed unlivable after truck drives through
Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further.
Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather
The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
UPDATE: Body Recovered From Canandaigua Lake
The body of a 61-year-old Queens County, New York man was recovered by State Police divers in Canandaigua Lake Monday. Kirk Hobbs, of Laurelton, was visiting family in the Canandaigua area and was boating with his brother Friday when he jumped into the lake and went under without resurfacing. His body was recovered in approximately 170 feet of water at around 1 Monday afternoon.
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured after shooting at David Gantt Rec. Center. in Rochester
Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation.
13 WHAM
'Miraculous': Truck barrels through house in Scottsville, no one injured
Scottsville, N.Y — No one was hurt when an alleged drunk driver drove into a Scottsville home - and through the living room - before coming out the other side. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Randy Bratcher Jr., 34, struck the north side of a Rochester Street home.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on North Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center late Monday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 700 North Street after receiving a report that multiple rounds were fired. When police arrived to the area, they discovered...
13 WHAM
Man accused of slaying Rochester Police officer pleads not guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a Rochester Police officer and wounding another is facing new charges. Kelvin Vickers is accused of shooting Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, two members of RPD's tactical unit, on Bauman Street on July 21. Mazurkiewicz died hours later at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded inside her home by gunfire.
Comments / 0