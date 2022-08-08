ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash

Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

ATV Accident Claims 13-Year-Old Boy’s Life in Wayne County

A 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon. State Police were called to a home on Brick Schoolhouse Road in Huron during the noon hour for a serious ATV injury. Troopers took over life saving techniques from the caller after arriving on scene. The teen was airlifted to Strong and passed away a short time later.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured. Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire

The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Wayne County, NY
Accidents
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
Arcadia, NY
Crime & Safety
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fisher
13 WHAM

26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
ELBA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#State Route 88#Strong Memorial Hospital#Mercy Flight
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Sentenced to Prison for Accident That Killed Weedsport Grandfather

The man responsible for a car crash that killed a Weedsport man in February 2021 was sentenced to four-to-12 years in state prison Monday. 25-year-old Tristan Hope admitted this spring that he got behind the wheel of a car after ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl. The Throop man also said he had taken his eyes off the road for a significant period of time prior to striking a truck head-on driven by 52-year-old Michael Maltese on State Route 31 in Mentz.
WEEDSPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Body Recovered From Canandaigua Lake

The body of a 61-year-old Queens County, New York man was recovered by State Police divers in Canandaigua Lake Monday. Kirk Hobbs, of Laurelton, was visiting family in the Canandaigua area and was boating with his brother Friday when he jumped into the lake and went under without resurfacing. His body was recovered in approximately 170 feet of water at around 1 Monday afternoon.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on North Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center late Monday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 700 North Street after receiving a report that multiple rounds were fired. When police arrived to the area, they discovered...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man accused of slaying Rochester Police officer pleads not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of murdering a Rochester Police officer and wounding another is facing new charges. Kelvin Vickers is accused of shooting Anthony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng, two members of RPD's tactical unit, on Bauman Street on July 21. Mazurkiewicz died hours later at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was also wounded inside her home by gunfire.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy