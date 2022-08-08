ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

echo-pilot.com

Want to get a look at wild elk in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know

While it’s possible to view wild elk throughout the year in northcentral Pennsylvania, the most popular time to see these large creatures is quickly approaching. Elk encounters:'Bizarre' incidents recounted by retired Pa. Game Commission officer in book. “We’re extremely lucky to have an elk herd in Pennsylvania,” said Ben...
State College, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Industry
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two western Pennsylvania health care facilities indicted in health care fraud case

Two western Pennsylvania rehabilitation centers have been indicted in a health care fraud case. Five individuals, including the CEO of the two indicted facilities, are also facing indictment. The two facilities are Brighton Rehab in Beaver County as well as the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. U.S. Attorney Cindy...
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

