The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
