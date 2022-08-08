ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
streakingthelawn.com

UVA basketball recruiting rundown: ‘Hoos in contention for a few top 2023 recruits

As summer basketball recruiting action edges into the fall with players narrowing down their lists and making official visits to schools, the Virginia Cavaliers are in contention for a few different top 2023 recruits. With center Blake Buchanan having committed in early July, UVA is still in the market for three additional players including a point guard, shooting guard, and power forward.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Franklin, TN
Football
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Ashburn, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Franklin, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Cane Ridge, TN
City
Franklin, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship

On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Former Belmont basketball star Muszynski signs in Poland with pro team

Belmont University men's basketball graduate Nick Muszynski has signed a professional playing contract with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz in Poland, multiple media reports confirmed Friday. Muszynski just completed one of the most decorated playing careers in Belmont program history, including being selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I...
NASHVILLE, TN
timesvirginian.com

Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games

Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
APPOMATTOX, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Slade
vucommodores.com

Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series

Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin native Mestre wins world title at 2022 CrossFit Games

RJ Mestre is now officially the Fittest 14-Year-Old on Earth. The Franklin native earned the title at the 2022 CrossFit Games over the weekend, finishing in first place in the boys 14-15 division. It was Mestre's second appearance at the CrossFit Games, following a fifth-place finish in 2021. Mestre entered...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Cavaliers#American Football#College Football#Battle Ground Academy#Rock Ridge High School
virginia.edu

Swim Team Captain’s Summer Work Goes Down the Drain

As swim team captain, Sean Conway spent much of his fall and winter in the clean, clear water of the University of Virginia’s Aquatic and Fitness Center. He spent most of his summer focused on a different kind of water, the kind coursing through Richmond’s storm and sewage system.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo

Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
williamsonhomepage.com

Gresham Smith founder dies at 88

Gresham Smith co-founder Batey Gresham Jr. has died at the age of 88, the Nashville architecture firm announced Tuesday. Gresham and Flem Smith Jr. founded the firm in 1967, counting the newly established Hospital Corporation of America as an early client. Gresham attended Auburn University and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before establishing the firm.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
williamsonhomepage.com

Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville

National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales

The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy