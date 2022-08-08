Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
UVA basketball recruiting rundown: ‘Hoos in contention for a few top 2023 recruits
As summer basketball recruiting action edges into the fall with players narrowing down their lists and making official visits to schools, the Virginia Cavaliers are in contention for a few different top 2023 recruits. With center Blake Buchanan having committed in early July, UVA is still in the market for three additional players including a point guard, shooting guard, and power forward.
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
UVA Football: Perris Jones Pushing Mike Hollins at Running Back
Tony Elliott says the competition for the UVA starting running back job is heating up
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Little League advances to Southeast Region title game, LLWS bid on the line
Just a few weeks after winning its second consecutive state championship, the Nolensville Little League Baseball program finds themselves on the brink a fourth Little League World Series appearance. Nolensville is 2-0 so far in the Southeast Regional Tournament with a 3-0 win against Team South Carolina and a 9-3...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ravenwood's Thomas recipient of Buccaneers' Girls in Football Scholarship
On Monday, former Ravenwood multi-sport star Kaylen Thomas was named one of four recipients of the third annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship. The unique academic scholarship program was established to benefit graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football (flag, tackle, or touch) with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university.
williamsonhomepage.com
Former Belmont basketball star Muszynski signs in Poland with pro team
Belmont University men's basketball graduate Nick Muszynski has signed a professional playing contract with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz in Poland, multiple media reports confirmed Friday. Muszynski just completed one of the most decorated playing careers in Belmont program history, including being selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I...
timesvirginian.com
Firth wins gold, silver at Commonwealth Games
Appomattox resident Matthew Firth recently participated in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University and went away decorated with three gold medals and one silver medal. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand...
vucommodores.com
Commodores Set to Open Next Season at Globe Life Field
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball team will open the 2023 season with their first appearance in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field—home of the Texas Rangers. The third annual tournament is scheduled for Feb. 17–19, 2023, and features six of the nation’s top programs. Vanderbilt...
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series
Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin native Mestre wins world title at 2022 CrossFit Games
RJ Mestre is now officially the Fittest 14-Year-Old on Earth. The Franklin native earned the title at the 2022 CrossFit Games over the weekend, finishing in first place in the boys 14-15 division. It was Mestre's second appearance at the CrossFit Games, following a fifth-place finish in 2021. Mestre entered...
virginia.edu
Swim Team Captain’s Summer Work Goes Down the Drain
As swim team captain, Sean Conway spent much of his fall and winter in the clean, clear water of the University of Virginia’s Aquatic and Fitness Center. He spent most of his summer focused on a different kind of water, the kind coursing through Richmond’s storm and sewage system.
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
williamsonhomepage.com
Gresham Smith founder dies at 88
Gresham Smith co-founder Batey Gresham Jr. has died at the age of 88, the Nashville architecture firm announced Tuesday. Gresham and Flem Smith Jr. founded the firm in 1967, counting the newly established Hospital Corporation of America as an early client. Gresham attended Auburn University and worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before establishing the firm.
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
williamsonhomepage.com
Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville
National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville area sees 19% plummet in home sales
The Nashville area saw 3,459 home closings in July, a 19 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021. According to a Greater Nashville Realtors release, there were 2,682 sales pending at the end of July, compared to 3,365 pending sales following the same month last year.
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
