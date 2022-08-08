A Mitchell man who did not comply with a mask mandate at a Mitchell School Board meeting in September 2020 and refused to leave when asked to do so was found guilty of entering or refusing to leave a property after notice. 41-year old Reed Bender was ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $78.50. Bender had gone through a three-day jury trial last year, which ended up in a hung jury. Davison County State’s Attorney Jim Miskimins was not seeking jail time for Bender in the second trial. His request for a second jury trial was denied, and his case was heard before Judge Kasey Sorenson.

