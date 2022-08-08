Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
kelo.com
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
livability.com
Best Places to Live in the US in 2022
Sioux Falls, SD is the #38 Best City to Live in the USA. Why Sioux Falls is one of the best cities to live in. Residents in Sioux Falls, SD, enjoy small-town camaraderie but with big-city amenities. As South Dakota’s largest city, Sioux Falls is one of the best places to live in the U.S., with loads of opportunities for entrepreneurs, those looking to grow their careers and young professionals ready to network in a new city. Sioux Falls is also a huge draw for scientists, with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earth Resources Observation and Science Data Center located in the region. (The center maintains tens of millions of satellite images of the Earth’s land surface, mapping everything from the planet’s minerals to catfish ponds). Affordable housing and a low cost of living plus plenty of free fun (hello, waterfalls and bike trails!) all help residents stretch their dollars further here. Sioux Falls is also on the radar of young professionals who love the cute coffee shops that are perfect for remote work, as well as the cool breweries and ample opportunities for rock climbing.
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts similar to 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than the five-year average. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 five-year average, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
ktwb.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; Amber Alert cancelled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. The Department of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
Comments / 0