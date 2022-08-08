Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10
Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season.Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors' best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in...
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Yardbarker
Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio named No. 2 prospect in all baseball
Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jackson Chourio has been one of the rare positives surrounding the team as of late. Allegedly, the Brewers were out on Juan Soto because David Stearns refused to include Chourio in any deal. If Stearns is not willing to part with Chourio for a player like Juan Soto, fans can be assured that the Brewers have someone special on their hands. Baseball American certainly thinks so. In their latest ranking of MLB’s top 100 prospects, they ranked Jackson Chourio number two.
FOX Sports
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
Yardbarker
Some Good, Some Bad: White Sox Split Doubleheader in Kansas City
It was a double dose of an AL Central showdown Tuesday in Kansas City as the Chicago White Sox visited the Royals for a twin bill. The home team prevailed in the opener but the South Siders squeaked out a victory in the nightcap. Here’s how all the action unfolded.
Yardbarker
Rays face Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff
The Tampa Bay Rays will have to figure out Brewers ace right-hander Brandon Woodruff on Wednesday afternoon to salvage a split of the two-game series in Milwaukee. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA) gets the nod for Tampa Bay against Woodruff (9-3, 3.49). Milwaukee, which had lost six of seven,...
Dodgers roll past Twins to boost win streak to nine
LOS ANGELES - Max Muncy continued to rebound from a slow start to the season with a home run and Julio Urias pitched seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games with a 10-3 victory Tuesday night over the Minnesota Twins.The defeat knocked the Twins into a first-place tie in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians, the first time they have not held sole possession of the top spot in the division since June 24. "I will put stock into what the standings look like on the last day of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Brewers open 2-game series at home against the Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (58-50, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Rays +145; over/under is 8...
Yardbarker
Brewers Continue Mastery Over Rays, Get Another 5-3 Win As Yarbrough Falls to 0-7
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Numbers don't always tell the true story of a baseball game, and oftentimes they are not fair. But what has become sadly undeniable lately is that the Tampa Bay Rays simply don't win very often when left-hander Ryan Yarbrough pitches. The 30-year-old Lakeland, Fla., native was...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 2 of series
Tampa Bay Rays (58-51, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (59-50, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (4-3, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -163, Rays +139; over/under is 7...
Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading Hader
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — In the week since trading of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader, virtually nothing has gone right for the Milwaukee Brewers. They owned a three-game lead in the NL Central when they sent Hader to the San Diego Padres, but have gone 1-5 since and trail the streaking St. Louis Cardinals by two games.
Comments / 0