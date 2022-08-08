ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Park Hotel under new ownership

ROCHESTER — The Royal Park Hotel in downtown Rochester has been sold. Earlier this month, the Rewold Family sold the hotel to Fairwood Capital LLC for an undisclosed price. “Money wasn’t the main factor in it. It wasn’t the reason that we did it,” said Frank Rewold, who heads up the Rochester-based Frank Rewold & Sons Construction firm. “It was just the timing and the stress on the staff.”
ROCHESTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak OKs new downtown restaurant plan

Royal Oak city commissioners unanimously approved a plan of operations for a new restaurant and bar on Main Street called Miami. Jazmine Gillette – who owns the Take Out Hookah Cafe, 1400 Gratiot Ave., in Detroit – is the owner of the proposed new restaurant at 505 S. Main Street.
ROYAL OAK, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Little Caesars Arena-area house selling for millions burns down

The blighted house beside Little Caesars Arena was for years on the market for millions and at risk of being condemned by the city amid an ongoing battle over code violations. Overnight, it was reduced to a pile of rubble. 2712 Cass burned down in a 4 a.m. Monday fire...
DETROIT, MI
CNBC

How Detroit moved on from its legendary bankruptcy

Detroit fell into bankruptcy amid auto industry globalization and local suburban sprawl. The city bounced back by attracting new investments by awarding tax abatements to commercial developers while raising consumption and property taxes on residents. Local residents say the changes have the potential to be beneficial, but also raise concerns...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena

A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Promotions, new hire at Farmington Hills Police Department

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King recently announced five promotions in his department and the addition of another officer. • Jason McDonald, promoted to lieutenant from sergeant in the operations bureau. McDonald has 21 years of police experience, beginning his career with the Detroit Police Department. He’s worked for the Farmington Hills Police Department since 2006. McDonald has a master’s degree in strategic leadership, a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate degree in criminal justice. He’s received 57 department citations and awards so far during his career.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
candgnews.com

Road projects could mean delays for motorists in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER HILLS — Motorists driving through Oakland Township and Rochester Hills may notice traffic congestion in certain areas. On Aug. 8, the Road Commission for Oakland County began resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE

