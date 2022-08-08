Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Related
Luxury trips part of alleged 'dysfunction' that cost Pontiac taxpayers $1.6M
A forensic audit of spending in Ponfiac found evidence of misspending and raised questions about whether laws were broken by Former Mayor Deidre Waterman.
candgnews.com
Royal Park Hotel under new ownership
ROCHESTER — The Royal Park Hotel in downtown Rochester has been sold. Earlier this month, the Rewold Family sold the hotel to Fairwood Capital LLC for an undisclosed price. “Money wasn’t the main factor in it. It wasn’t the reason that we did it,” said Frank Rewold, who heads up the Rochester-based Frank Rewold & Sons Construction firm. “It was just the timing and the stress on the staff.”
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to...
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak OKs new downtown restaurant plan
Royal Oak city commissioners unanimously approved a plan of operations for a new restaurant and bar on Main Street called Miami. Jazmine Gillette – who owns the Take Out Hookah Cafe, 1400 Gratiot Ave., in Detroit – is the owner of the proposed new restaurant at 505 S. Main Street.
deadlinedetroit.com
Little Caesars Arena-area house selling for millions burns down
The blighted house beside Little Caesars Arena was for years on the market for millions and at risk of being condemned by the city amid an ongoing battle over code violations. Overnight, it was reduced to a pile of rubble. 2712 Cass burned down in a 4 a.m. Monday fire...
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
CNBC
How Detroit moved on from its legendary bankruptcy
Detroit fell into bankruptcy amid auto industry globalization and local suburban sprawl. The city bounced back by attracting new investments by awarding tax abatements to commercial developers while raising consumption and property taxes on residents. Local residents say the changes have the potential to be beneficial, but also raise concerns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
fox2detroit.com
Thousands without power in Royal Oak and Madison Heights after substation fire
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of residents in southern Oakland County were left without power after a fire at an electrical substation Tuesday morning. More than 7,300 homes were without power in and around Royal Oak and Madison Heights, DTE's outage map showed Tuesday. According to the Facebook...
Former Sterling Heights City Council Candidate Charged With Election Fraud
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old man who was unsuccessful in a bid for the Sterling Heights City Council is facing felony charges from Michigan’s Attorney General related to ballot application forgeries. According to the AG’s Office, Paul Manni of Sterling Heights faces 18 charges in Macomb County’s 41-A District Court. Nine of the counts are for forging a signature on an absent voter ballot application (5-year felonies), and the other nine counts are making false statements on absent voter ballot applications (90-day misdemeanors). AG Dana Nessel said Manni was arraigned on August 5 and that the charges stem from the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire destroys dilapidated $2.5M house next to Little Caesars Arena
A fire has destroyed a dilapidated house near Little Caesars Arena in Detroit whose owner is one of the last arena district "holdouts" who has not sold their property to the Ilitch family organization. The fire started in the predawn hours of Monday morning and the house's charred ruins continued to smolder throughout the day. The two-story wood house, at 2712 Cass Ave.,...
The Oakland Press
Promotions, new hire at Farmington Hills Police Department
Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King recently announced five promotions in his department and the addition of another officer. • Jason McDonald, promoted to lieutenant from sergeant in the operations bureau. McDonald has 21 years of police experience, beginning his career with the Detroit Police Department. He’s worked for the Farmington Hills Police Department since 2006. McDonald has a master’s degree in strategic leadership, a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate degree in criminal justice. He’s received 57 department citations and awards so far during his career.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
candgnews.com
Road projects could mean delays for motorists in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP/ROCHESTER HILLS — Motorists driving through Oakland Township and Rochester Hills may notice traffic congestion in certain areas. On Aug. 8, the Road Commission for Oakland County began resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving.
deadlinedetroit.com
Video: Downtown Royal Oak's Parking Headache Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Parking has become a hot-button issue in downtown Royal Oak, where drivers who want spaces on Washington Avenue and Seventh Street must now back into them. Many hate it, and store owners say it's bad for business. It began last year when the city installed a new parking system with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
The Oakland Press
Thousands remain without power after DTE Energy substation fire
DTE Energy is working to restore electricity to a large area in southeastern Oakland County. The cluster of outages is both east and west of I-75 just north of I-696, northward past 12 Mile Road, impacting residents in Madison Heights and Royal Oak. The power went out for most on...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Comments / 0