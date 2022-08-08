Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead. Local police say Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the officers.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old boy dies in UTV crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday. According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday. Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
KELOLAND TV
Police looking for truck and man involved in a shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Police in Sioux Falls are searching for a man involved in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Sioux Falls police say that around 8:15, a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. The man asked some other men if they were state employees. The men responded saying they were not state employees. The suspect then pointed a shotgun into the air, fired the gun and drove away.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
dakotanewsnow.com
BREAKING: One dead after shootout with police in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 8:38 p.m. - One man is dead after a shootout with police in Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department and a Deputy with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave.
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman charged for her second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 44-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and speeding. The arrest of Carolyn Muthoni Muiruri stemmed from the stop of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 clocked at 79 mph on the 2800...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for knifing other
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on Lyon County warrants for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and supplying alcohol to a person under legal age. The arrest of David Harold Warren stemmed from incidents on Tuesday, June 28, in Rock...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen guns at root of a lot of crimes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to reducing the number of crimes involving guns, police say the community has to help. They told us today they are frustrated by the number of guns that are stolen each week and a lot of times they end up in the wrong hands and those committing the crimes are getting younger.
kelo.com
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
KELOLAND TV
Update: Children taken in Canada found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-An Amber Alert has been canceled after Authorities say two children taken in Saskatchewan, Canada have been found. Officials say the seven-year-old and eight-year-olds may have been with Benjamin Moore who has a history of sexual offences against children.
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
