14news.com
Evansville doctor offers tips for getting students on back-to-school sleep schedules
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As kids transition from summer break to the new school year, many students are beginning to wake up earlier than they have been over the last few months. But are your students getting enough sleep?. Adjusting your sleep schedule for school is important, according to Dr....
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
14news.com
School resource officers in Dawson Springs have new cruiser
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Dawson Springs have a new cruiser. After the December 10 tornadoes, officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department donated one of their cruisers to the Dawson Springs Police Department. Officials say they wanted the cruiser to be a staple in the community.
wevv.com
Warrick County School Corp. announces safety changes ahead of school year
Officials with the Warrick County School Corporation have announced some safety changes for the district ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. A letter sent out addressing parents, students, and staff, outlines the changes moving forward as the district's 10,000+ students head back to class. At the start of this school...
14news.com
Dealing with back to school anxiety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The countdown is on to the end of summer as many students head back to class this week. Getting kids back into a whole new routine can cause some anxiety in children. We spoke with Laura Day with River Valley Behavior Health. She tells what the...
14news.com
Free lunches for all EVSC students coming to an end
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies child involved in deadly accident on SR 66. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Section 1 construction. Updated: 10 hours ago. Kimsey Lane to close for I-69...
14news.com
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street. Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. A preschool teacher facing charges...
wamwamfm.com
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
14news.com
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public School District say their schools will no longer start on Wednesday, but instead will begin on Friday. School officials say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes. On Wednesday...
WTVW
EVSC decides on Amy Word’s leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has officially decided that board member Amy Word will take a leave of absence without pay. Monday night was the first board meeting since her arrest during a drug investigation on Franklin Street. The school board president asked Word to...
14news.com
EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ event for the community. Residents gathered at Gayla-Cake shop where they hung out with officers and decorated their own cupcake. Officer Taylor Merriss said having these events helps bridge the gap between residents...
14news.com
Back to school can impact mental health
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting kids back in their school year routine before the first day can help them have a smoother transition back to the classroom. Laura Day with River Valley Behavioral Health says kids can experience a variety of nerves before their first day. She says getting back on a school year schedule can eliminate some of those butterflies.
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
14news.com
Alzhemer’s patients get baby dolls and stuffed puppies in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A creative way to show love for seniors took place today in Evansville. Every resident of the Alzheimer’s unit of the Brentwood Care Center received a baby doll. Brentwood staff members tell us they were on the waiting list for two years to receive Pearl’s...
