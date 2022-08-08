Read full article on original website
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen
WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.
QR10 pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box
Electronic enthusiasts may be interested in a new Kickstarter project created by Eastwood Tech for the QR10 a pocket high accuracy programmable resistance box. “A revolutionary physical instrument designed to upgrade or replace the conventional resistance decade box with keypad and USB-COM Port” explain its creators. High accuracy...
SystemSix Mac powered by Raspberry Pi
MagPi the official Raspberry Pi magazine website has featured an interesting homage to Apple Mac computer this week on its blog, created by ex-Apple software engineer John Calhoun. The unique build is powered by a Raspberry Pi 3 mini PC and fitted with an 5.83 inch e-ink display. Named the SystemSix the computer as a modern homage to the System 6 operating system released 31 years ago.
ChillZ Pro portable air-conditioner and atomizer
With increasing world temperatures making headlines every day the engineers at Buddie have created a new portable air-conditioner and atomizer aptly named the ChillZ Pro. Designed to help you enjoy fast cooling technology down to -14°F. Equipped with a turbine inspired fan the ChillZ Pro air-conditioner has launched via Kickstarter this month and already has over 430 backers with still 31 days remaining. Equipped with a 20,000 mAh battery the air-conditioner also has an integrated Bluetooth speaker and camping light.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
QNAP ultra silent NAS TS-410E with 4 SSD bays and dual 2.5GbE
QNAP have launched a new ultra silent quad drive network attached storage solution (NAS) specifically created for noise sensitive and audiovisual environments. The new QNAP Dual 2.5GbE NAS TS-410E is powered by an Intel Celeron J6412 quad-core 4-thread processor offering burst capabilities of up to 2.6GHz supported by 8GB RAM which is unfortunately non-expandable. Connectivity on the QNAP NAS takes the form of 2x 2.5GbE ports, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, 1x 4K HDMI output.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Deals: 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, Save 98%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 98% of the normal price.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
CNET
Samsung QN90B QLED vs. LG C2 OLED: Which TV Is Best for You?
For high-end shoppers, two of the best TVs you can buy in summer 2022 are the LG C2 OLED TV and the Samsung QN90B QLED TV. Both deliver excellent image quality, have all the cutting-edge features you need and at most sizes they're in the same price ballpark. So which one should you get?
reviewed.com
Cooler Master marries speed, color, and value in its newest 27-inch gaming monitor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cooler Master avoids sacrificing image quality for speed with its vibrant and zippy GM27-CFX gaming monitor. About the Cooler Master GM27-CFX gaming monitor. Here are the specs of the monitor we...
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
makeuseof.com
How to Migrate Windows to an SSD Using Disk Genius
Getting Windows onto a solid state drive (SSD) can really speed things up. Installing a fresh copy of windows on your SSD is quite straightforward, but transferring an existing installation to one is trickier. Migrating your Windows OS from your HDD to your SSD is a delicate process and can...
LucidSound’s LS100X Gaming Headset Boasts Premium Features at a Great Price
Click here to read the full article. Look good, feel good, sound good. That’s the mission statement, in a nutshell, for LucidSound, a gaming headset company that’s been in the market since 2016. Relatively new by those standards, the brand has quickly established itself as a worthy competitor in the gaming headset market by making headsets that live up to that brand promise. And it looks like their newest entry, the LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset, will continue that long line of impressive results. Read More: The 7 Best VR Headsets Available in 2022 for Immersive Gaming LucidSound LS100X Gaming Headset Buy: LucidSound LS100X Wireless...
We're in love with this leaked Xbox Elite Series 2 controller design
Is the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller getting a brand new color variant -- a White Edition?. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has so far been available only in its default black color scheme. But a short clip shared on Twitter (opens in new tab) by leaker Rebs Gaming shows off a new white edition in the flesh.
Glorious GMMK Numpad programmable wireless number pad
PC gaming hardware manufacturer Glorious has this week announced the upcoming launch of its new GMMK Numpad offering a wireless number pad or mechanical Macropad equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity. The handy number pad keyboard is fully customisable and allows you to quickly set up macros to access a wide variety of different applications and commands.
Protect your privacy with cybersecurity and cryptography
If you would like to learn more about how to protect yourself or teach your students how to stay safe online. You might be interested know that the recent Hello World magazine created by the team over at the Raspberry Pi Foundation features articles on security issues and the ethics and legalities of hacking, advice about teaching cybersecurity to primary-school children, and an introduction to quantum cryptography.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
