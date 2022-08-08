ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart murder trial enters fourth week of testimony, evidence

SALINAS - One of the last people to to see Kristin Smart alive, as she left an off-campus party at Cal Poly, took the stand in her murder trial in Monterey County on Monday, the testimony marked the start of the fourth week of a case that began after Smart disappeared in 1996. Tim Davis, a junior at Cal Poly in 1996, took the stand to share what he recalled from the off-campus party at a house on Crandall Way, a location that has been a key part of the prosecution's case as it was the last place Smart was seen...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County realtor arraigned on rape charges

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County realtor was arraigned Monday on rape charges. Frank Debernardo, 46, is accused of raping a guest at his home in Aptos last November and then intimidating the woman to keep quiet about it. Court documents are calling the woman Jane Doe.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

CDCR investigating third inmate homicide of year at Salinas Valley State Prison

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On August 3, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said an inmate was murdered after being attacked by another inmate. Angel Montes, 30, is suspected of attacking Peter Hernandez, 59, in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon at 8:04 a.m., leading to his death. Staff used chemical agents to stop The post CDCR investigating third inmate homicide of year at Salinas Valley State Prison appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Co-workers worry over missing Salinas man last seen a week ago

SALINAS, Calif. — Owners of a popular south Salinas taco shop are now fearing the worst for one of their employees who went missing more than a week ago. “We’re just really concerned that maybe something has happened to him at this point because like I said it’s not normal for him to have just gone missing,” said Danielle Tacdol co-owner of Tico’s Tacos on South Main Street.
SALINAS, CA
Person
Ruben Flores
Person
Jennifer Hudson
KSBW.com

Prisoner killed at Salinas Valley State Prison, CDCR investigating

SOLEDAD, Calif. — An incarcerated person at Salinas Valley State Prison was killed by a fellow inmate, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported. According to CDCR, Angel Montes allegedly attacked Peter Hernandez in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez was...
#Murder#True Crime#Violent Crime#Smart
Lookout Santa Cruz

Time for a 'laser beam' of action: Fred Keeley says he hopes to move Santa Cruz's biggest issues forward

One of two candidates to lead the city of Santa Cruz into its district-elections future as mayor, Fred Keeley, a noted consensus-builder as both state Assembly leader and as an involved Santa Cruz County changemaker, is looking to speed up the way things get done around here on important issues like homelessness and affordable housing.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister that resulted in “life-threatening” injuries to a juvenile, according to authorities. At about 5:40pm, Hollister Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor on Sierra Court, says an Aug. 6 social media post from Hollister PD. The first arriving officer located a juvenile with major injuries.
HOLLISTER, CA
San José Spotlight

School bells ring later for San Jose students

Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
SAN JOSE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police seize ghost gun, pistol in ‘routine’ car stop in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police seized firearms after a late-night “routine” traffic stop, San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph announced on Sunday. Among the items recovered were a ghost gun, a stolen pistol, and a number of bullets. A photo posted by SJPD shows police also recovered an amount of marijuana, a blue […]
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Monterey 2022

Gorgeous, charming and a little rough around the edges (but in a good way!), the quaint seaside Californian gem is one of the must-stops along the Pacific Coast Highway. Formally a canning town, today buzzing Monterey is filled with restaurants housed in former factories, souvenir shops, bars and restored buildings from the Spanish and Mexican periods.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County Jail inmates on a hunger strike

SALINAS, Calif. — As inmates inside the Monterey County Jail hit their one-week mark of a hunger strike over living conditions, their loved ones gathered outside the facility to protest Monday. About 30 protesters were in attendance. Protestors and inmates spoke to Action News 8 on the condition of...
Community Policy