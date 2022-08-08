Read full article on original website
Related
Kristin Smart’s accused killer nicknamed ‘Chester the Molester,’ unsealed documents state
Even before Kristin Smart vanished, Paul Flores was nicknamed “Chester the Molester” by Cal Poly students, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Kristin Smart murder trial enters fourth week of testimony, evidence
SALINAS - One of the last people to to see Kristin Smart alive, as she left an off-campus party at Cal Poly, took the stand in her murder trial in Monterey County on Monday, the testimony marked the start of the fourth week of a case that began after Smart disappeared in 1996. Tim Davis, a junior at Cal Poly in 1996, took the stand to share what he recalled from the off-campus party at a house on Crandall Way, a location that has been a key part of the prosecution's case as it was the last place Smart was seen...
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County realtor arraigned on rape charges
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A Santa Cruz County realtor was arraigned Monday on rape charges. Frank Debernardo, 46, is accused of raping a guest at his home in Aptos last November and then intimidating the woman to keep quiet about it. Court documents are calling the woman Jane Doe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDCR investigating third inmate homicide of year at Salinas Valley State Prison
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- On August 3, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said an inmate was murdered after being attacked by another inmate. Angel Montes, 30, is suspected of attacking Peter Hernandez, 59, in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon at 8:04 a.m., leading to his death. Staff used chemical agents to stop The post CDCR investigating third inmate homicide of year at Salinas Valley State Prison appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Search warrants lead to arrests, recovery of weapons in South Monterey County
SALINAS VALLEY — Local authorities served three search warrants in South Monterey County last week that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle. Just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers from the Greenfield and Soledad police departments, along with detectives...
KSBW.com
Co-workers worry over missing Salinas man last seen a week ago
SALINAS, Calif. — Owners of a popular south Salinas taco shop are now fearing the worst for one of their employees who went missing more than a week ago. “We’re just really concerned that maybe something has happened to him at this point because like I said it’s not normal for him to have just gone missing,” said Danielle Tacdol co-owner of Tico’s Tacos on South Main Street.
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Grove School in San Benito County
The San Benito County Sheriff's Office announced the appointment of a School Resource Officer at Spring Grove School near Hollister. The post School Resource Officer assigned to Spring Grove School in San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Hollister teenager who lost hand from homemade explosives now prime suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A 16-year-old who lost a hand in an apartment explosion Friday evening in Hollister is now the prime suspect in the explosion that involved homemade explosives according to police. The suspect had originally been described as a victim in the case. “When officers arrived they cleared...
KSBW.com
Prisoner killed at Salinas Valley State Prison, CDCR investigating
SOLEDAD, Calif. — An incarcerated person at Salinas Valley State Prison was killed by a fellow inmate, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported. According to CDCR, Angel Montes allegedly attacked Peter Hernandez in a housing unit dayroom with a weapon. Staff attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Time for a 'laser beam' of action: Fred Keeley says he hopes to move Santa Cruz's biggest issues forward
One of two candidates to lead the city of Santa Cruz into its district-elections future as mayor, Fred Keeley, a noted consensus-builder as both state Assembly leader and as an involved Santa Cruz County changemaker, is looking to speed up the way things get done around here on important issues like homelessness and affordable housing.
sanbenito.com
Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child
Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister that resulted in “life-threatening” injuries to a juvenile, according to authorities. At about 5:40pm, Hollister Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor on Sierra Court, says an Aug. 6 social media post from Hollister PD. The first arriving officer located a juvenile with major injuries.
School bells ring later for San Jose students
Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police seize ghost gun, pistol in ‘routine’ car stop in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police seized firearms after a late-night “routine” traffic stop, San Jose Assistant Police Chief Paul Joseph announced on Sunday. Among the items recovered were a ghost gun, a stolen pistol, and a number of bullets. A photo posted by SJPD shows police also recovered an amount of marijuana, a blue […]
SFGate
From Gang Member To Community Leader – How The San Jose Black Berets Changed One Man’S Life
One of the first things you might notice about Manny Ortega is that he has a lot of tattoos. He got his first right out of elementary school. It said "Eastside," and it brought him a lot of trouble. That tattoo got him in a gang-related fight that awarded him...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Monterey 2022
Gorgeous, charming and a little rough around the edges (but in a good way!), the quaint seaside Californian gem is one of the must-stops along the Pacific Coast Highway. Formally a canning town, today buzzing Monterey is filled with restaurants housed in former factories, souvenir shops, bars and restored buildings from the Spanish and Mexican periods.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Jail inmates on a hunger strike
SALINAS, Calif. — As inmates inside the Monterey County Jail hit their one-week mark of a hunger strike over living conditions, their loved ones gathered outside the facility to protest Monday. About 30 protesters were in attendance. Protestors and inmates spoke to Action News 8 on the condition of...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0